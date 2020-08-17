Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent

Nokia 5.3 may launch in India soon as the device listing has now gone live on the company's official website. While HMD Global has made no hints of a new phone launch in India, the new listing on the site does offer sufficient confirmation at an imminent launch. The Nokia 5.3 was unveiled globally in March. Key features of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor. The device is also equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.3 India launch, price (expected)

HMD Global has made the Nokia 5.3 listing live on the Nokia India official site. This listing was first spotted by GizmoChina, revealing all the key features and specifications of the phone. HMD Global has still not started teasing the arrival of the device, but the company should announce pricing and availability details soon.

The Nokia 5.3 is priced globally starting at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 15,200) and it should be priced in India around the same range as well. The India website suggests the phone will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of internal storage. The device was launched in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options.

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.3 runs on Android 10 and has a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Nokia 5.3 has 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage options that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Coming to optics, there is a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, it is paired with an LED flash. The Nokia 5.3 also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia 5.3 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. The Nokia 5.3 phone measures 164.28x76.62x8.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.