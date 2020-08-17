Technology News
loading

Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent

Nokia 5.3 was unveiled in March. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch and quad rear cameras.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 August 2020 11:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent

Nokia 5.3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.3 has a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back
  • The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery inside
  • Nokia 5.3 offers up to 128GB of storage, up to 6GB of RAM

Nokia 5.3 may launch in India soon as the device listing has now gone live on the company's official website. While HMD Global has made no hints of a new phone launch in India, the new listing on the site does offer sufficient confirmation at an imminent launch. The Nokia 5.3 was unveiled globally in March. Key features of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor. The device is also equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.3 India launch, price (expected)

HMD Global has made the Nokia 5.3 listing live on the Nokia India official site. This listing was first spotted by GizmoChina, revealing all the key features and specifications of the phone. HMD Global has still not started teasing the arrival of the device, but the company should announce pricing and availability details soon.

The Nokia 5.3 is priced globally starting at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 15,200) and it should be priced in India around the same range as well. The India website suggests the phone will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of internal storage. The device was launched in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options.

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.3 runs on Android 10 and has a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Nokia 5.3 has 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage options that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Coming to optics, there is a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, it is paired with an LED flash. The Nokia 5.3 also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia 5.3 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. The Nokia 5.3 phone measures 164.28x76.62x8.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5.3 India Launch, Nokia 5.3 price, Nokia 5.3 Specifcaitons, Nokia 5.3 Features, Nokia, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Suicide Squad Game Is Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
PM Modi Announces National Digital Health Mission With ID for Every Citizen

Related Stories

Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  4. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  5. Here’s How to Download YouTube Videos in Bulk
  6. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Storage Products
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed: Report
  9. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
  2. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Trimmers, Storage Products
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon
  4. Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale in India on August 24 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More
  5. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report
  6. Google Looking to Replace Duo With Meet: Report
  7. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Test Idea of iPhone as Market Unto Itself in Lawsuit
  8. Google Stops Responding Directly to Data Requests From Hong Kong Government
  9. MTNL Launches New Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 Packs for Limited Period
  10. Amazon Hit by Antitrust Investigation in Germany Over Third-Party Seller Practices: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com