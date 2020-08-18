Technology News
Nokia 5.3 Launching in India Soon, HMD Global Teases on Twitter

Nokia 5.3 is offered in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 August 2020 17:29 IST
Nokia 5.3’s key features include a quad rear camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Highlights
  • Nokia India teases launch of Nokia 5.3 via a ‘coming soon’ teaser
  • Nokia 5.3 went live on the company’s website
  • The phone is expected to start at around Rs. 15,200

Nokia 5.3 is coming soon to India. Just days after the phone popped up on Nokia India website, HMD Global, the Nokia licensee, has started teasing the arrival of the phone in the country. Nokia 5.3's key features include a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It will likely be offered in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options. There is still no confirmed date for the Nokia 5.3 India launch; however, the phone is expected to arrive sometime this month.

Nokia India Twitter account asked users in the teaser if they were “ready to capture the right moment,” with a line below announcing that Nokia 5.3 was coming soon. HMD Global recently made the Nokia 5.3 listing live on Nokia India's official site, where it revealed key features and specifications of the upcoming phone. Nokia 5.3 is priced globally at EUR 189 (roughly. Rs. 15,200) and is expected to be sold around the same price in India as well.

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features

Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It has a large 4,000mAh battery and the AI-assisted Adaptive Battery that, according to the company, will save energy for the apps you use the most. Nokia 5.3 comes with Android 10. It has a 2.5D glass front and a scratch resistant back, aimed to provide extended durability. The phone also packs 64GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD card up to 512GB through a dedicated slot.

The quad rear camera setup houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also has an LED flash on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will have a dedicated Google Assistant Button on the side and a fingerprint sensor. Nokia 5.3 measures 164.28x76.62x8.5mm and weighs 180 grams. The connectivity options for the phone include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

