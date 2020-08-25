Technology News
loading

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 5.3 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, while Nokia C3 price begins at Rs. 7,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 August 2020 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 5.3 was originally unveiled in March, alongside Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.3 comes in a single 64GB storage option
  • Nokia C3 is designed specifically for first-time smartphone buyers
  • Nokia 5.3 will go on sale in India starting September 1

Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 have been launched in India as the latest smartphones by HMD Global. The new phones have been introduced by the Finnish company after over eight months of the last Nokia smartphone launch in the country that was the Nokia 2.3. While the Nokia 5.3 was globally announced alongside the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G in March, the Nokia C3 was launched in China just earlier this month. Moreover, both phones come with a stock Android experience.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 price in India, availability

Nokia 5.3 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant while its 6GB + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,499. The phone comes in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colour options. In terms of availability, it will be up for purchase starting September 1, though its pre-orders will go live through the Nokia site later today.

Customers purchasing the Nokia 5.3 are entitled to receive benefits worth Rs. 4,000 from Jio on its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan. These benefits include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback as well as Rs. 2,000 worth of vouchers from partners. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio subscribers.

The Nokia 5.3 was announced globally alongside the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G in March. The global variant has a 128GB storage option that isn't coming to India at the initial stage.

Nokia C3 price in India, on the other hand, has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant while its 3GB + 32GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting September 17, with its pre-orders going live through the Nokia site from September 10. It will be available in Cyan and Sand colour options and come with a one-year replacement guarantee.

The Nokia C3 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

Alongside the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 smartphones, HMD Global has launched Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) as its new feature phones in the Indian market.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.3 runs on Android 10 with a stock experience and features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter - in addition to an LED flash. For selfies, the Nokia 5.3 has an 8-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Nokia 5.3 First Impressions

The Nokia 5.3 comes in a single 64GB storage option in India that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Nokia C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 and has a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM. The phone has a single 8-megapixel sensor at the back with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an LED flash. For selfies, you'll get a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

nokia c3 image Nokia C3

Nokia C3 comes with an HD+ display

 

On the storage part, the Nokia C3 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh removable battery that the company says can deliver up to 16.5 days of standby time or 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phone measures 159.6x77x8.69mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.3 price in India, Nokia 5.3 specifications, Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 price in India, Nokia C3 specifications, Nokia C3, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Wants to Make It Easier to Manage Space Taken by the Chat App
Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  3. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Bring Back Physical T9 Keyboard
  4. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  5. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. HP Expands Its Envy and ZBook Laptop Lineups in India
  7. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  8. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme X7 Pro Listing Goes Live on E-Retailer Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Said to Plan Starting Online Sales in India Next Month
  2. Gionee Max With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc 9863A SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note Range May Be Discontinued Next Year, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Expected to Have S Pen Support: Report
  4. Realme Rolling Out Smooth Scrolling Feature to Its Phones as a Part of Realme UI
  5. Snowflake, a Cloud Data Warehouse Startup, Files to Go Public on NYSE
  6. Tesla, Automakers Urge US FTC to Seek Appeal After Defeat in Qualcomm Case
  7. HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy X360 13, HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create Laptops Launched in India
  8. BSNL Offers 5GB Free High-Speed Data for Availing Multi-Recharge Facility on Select Recharge Plans
  9. Apple's Move to Hamper Epic Games' Unreal Engine Blocked by Judge
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Leaked Renders Show Off Two Colour Options; More Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com