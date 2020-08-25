Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 have been launched in India as the latest smartphones by HMD Global. The new phones have been introduced by the Finnish company after over eight months of the last Nokia smartphone launch in the country that was the Nokia 2.3. While the Nokia 5.3 was globally announced alongside the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G in March, the Nokia C3 was launched in China just earlier this month. Moreover, both phones come with a stock Android experience.

Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 price in India, availability

Nokia 5.3 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant while its 6GB + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,499. The phone comes in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colour options. In terms of availability, it will be up for purchase starting September 1, though its pre-orders will go live through the Nokia site later today.

Customers purchasing the Nokia 5.3 are entitled to receive benefits worth Rs. 4,000 from Jio on its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan. These benefits include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback as well as Rs. 2,000 worth of vouchers from partners. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio subscribers.

The Nokia 5.3 was announced globally alongside the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G in March. The global variant has a 128GB storage option that isn't coming to India at the initial stage.

Nokia C3 price in India, on the other hand, has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant while its 3GB + 32GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase starting September 17, with its pre-orders going live through the Nokia site from September 10. It will be available in Cyan and Sand colour options and come with a one-year replacement guarantee.

The Nokia C3 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

Alongside the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C3 smartphones, HMD Global has launched Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) as its new feature phones in the Indian market.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.3 runs on Android 10 with a stock experience and features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter - in addition to an LED flash. For selfies, the Nokia 5.3 has an 8-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Nokia 5.3 First Impressions

The Nokia 5.3 comes in a single 64GB storage option in India that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Nokia C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 and has a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM. The phone has a single 8-megapixel sensor at the back with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an LED flash. For selfies, you'll get a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

Nokia C3 comes with an HD+ display

On the storage part, the Nokia C3 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that are both expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh removable battery that the company says can deliver up to 16.5 days of standby time or 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phone measures 159.6x77x8.69mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

