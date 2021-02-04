Nokia 3.4 will be launching in India soon, the company has confirmed through a tweet. While Nokia mobile licensee HMD Global has confirmed that the phone will come to India, it did not share an exact release date. A report, however, says that the Nokia 3.4 may launch alongside the Nokia 5.4 on February 10. Since the Nokia 3.4 launched in the European market in September 2020, we have some idea about what to expect in terms of specifications.

Nokia Mobile India shared on Twitter that the Nokia 3.4 will be coming soon. The tweet does not include an exact release date or any specifications, however, a report by Gizmochina claims the Nokia 5.4 that launched in the European market in December last year will be launching in India on February 10. The report also claims that the Nokia 3.4 could launch alongside the Nokia 5.4.

The Nokia 3.4 launched in the European market last September so the specifications are not really a mystery. Also, the pricing for the Nokia 3.4 has been tipped in the past.

Nokia 3.4 price in India (expected)

Nokia 3.4 is said to cost Rs. 11,999 for the base 3GB RAM variant. It launched in the European market at a starting price of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,700) and is offered in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

If the Nokia 3.4 launches in India with the same specifications as the European variant, the phone will run on Android 10. It will feature a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Nokia 3.4 will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It will pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for capturing selfies.

The Nokia 3.4 could come with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Nokia 5.4 price in India (expected)

The Nokia 5.4 was launched was launched EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for its base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, with 4GB+128GB and 6GB+64GB variants also launched alongside, as well as Dusk and Polar Night colour options. We can expect the pricing in India to be around the same.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11). It features a 6.39-inch HD+ display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, there is the quad rear camera setup on the Nokia 5.4 headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options on the Nokia 5.4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.