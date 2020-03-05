Nokia 5.2 is thought to have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website with the model name 'HMD Global CaptainAmerica'. This falls in line with previous leaks of the phone being codenamed Captain America. While the smartphone was initially expected to launch at MWC 2020, thanks to the trade fair being cancelled, it is now expected at the HMD Global's March 19 launch in London. According to the Geekbench listing, the alleged Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The smartphone is seen to run Android 10, and has received a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1419. The processor is clocked at 1.80GHz which can be seen in the Geekbench listing.

The listing does not reveal the processor but it is rumoured that the alleged Nokia 5.2 will be powered by either a Snapdragon 660, 665 or a 632 SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone codenamed Captain America might come with Android 10 out of the box. The Nokia 5.2 is also expected to have 6.2-inch display, a 3,500mAh battery, and up to 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. It might be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,300). The Nokia 5.2 will be the successor to the Nokia 5.1, which was launched in 2018 and was a budget friendly smartphone.

A previously leaked image of the Nokia 5.2 tipped a teardrop notch on the front for the sefie shooter and a circular module on the back which had four cameras.

HMD Global, which is Nokia's mobile brand-licensee, was initially planning to attend Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 where it was reportedly going to show off the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 but because of coronavirus concerns, MWC 2020 was cancelled. Now, the company will be holding an event in London on March 19 as tweeted by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.