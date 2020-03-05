Technology News
loading

Nokia 5.2 'Captain America' Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM

The Nokia 5.2 is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 660, 665 or a 632 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2020 13:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.2 'Captain America' Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM

Nokia 5.2 might come with Android 10

Highlights
  • The Nokia 5.2 has allegedly surfaced on Geekbench
  • It may come with Android 10
  • HMD Global might announce the Nokia 5.2 in London on March 19

Nokia 5.2 is thought to have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark website with the model name 'HMD Global CaptainAmerica'. This falls in line with previous leaks of the phone being codenamed Captain America. While the smartphone was initially expected to launch at MWC 2020, thanks to the trade fair being cancelled, it is now expected at the HMD Global's March 19 launch in London. According to the Geekbench listing, the alleged Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor. The smartphone is seen to run Android 10, and has received a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1419. The processor is clocked at 1.80GHz which can be seen in the Geekbench listing.

The listing does not reveal the processor but it is rumoured that the alleged Nokia 5.2 will be powered by either a Snapdragon 660, 665 or a 632 SoC with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone codenamed Captain America might come with Android 10 out of the box. The Nokia 5.2 is also expected to have 6.2-inch display, a 3,500mAh battery, and up to 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. It might be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 13,300). The Nokia 5.2 will be the successor to the Nokia 5.1, which was launched in 2018 and was a budget friendly smartphone.

A previously leaked image of the Nokia 5.2 tipped a teardrop notch on the front for the sefie shooter and a circular module on the back which had four cameras.

HMD Global, which is Nokia's mobile brand-licensee, was initially planning to attend Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 where it was reportedly going to show off the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 but because of coronavirus concerns, MWC 2020 was cancelled. Now, the company will be holding an event in London on March 19 as tweeted by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 5.2 specifications, HMD Global
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Huawei P40 Lite E With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Nokia 5.2 'Captain America' Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched
  10. Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Band With Colour Display, Cricket Mode Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme 6 Pro Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme 6 Price Begins at Rs. 12,999: Event Highlights
  3. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia 5.2 'Captain America' Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  5. Huawei P40 Lite E With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Play Hides Search Results for Coronavirus, COVID-19: All You Need to Know
  7. Government Warns of Action for Non-Payment of AGR Dues
  8. US Lawmakers Told of Security Risks From China-Owned TikTok
  9. US Lawmakers Seek to Step Up Pressure on UK to Reverse Huawei 5G Decision
  10. Google Wins $179 Million Against Former Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.