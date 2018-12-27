NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update, HMD Global Confirms

, 27 December 2018
Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update, HMD Global Confirms

Nokia 5.1 Plus launched with Android 8.1 Oreo

Highlights

  • Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India in August
  • The smartphone is the global variant of the Nokia X5
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus went on sale in India in October

Nokia 5.1 Plus has started receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update. To recall, the smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo back in August, and this is its first version update since the date. The Android 9.0 Pie update rollout for the Nokia 5.1 Plus follows a similar rollout for the China variant of the smartphone, the Nokia X5, earlier this week. The rollout was announced by a senior HMD Global executive on Twitter, and the update should become available globally in batches.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Thursday announced via Twitter that the Nokia 5.1 Plus (Review) has started receiving its Android 9.0 Pie update. A user has shared the changelog of the update, which has version number v2.09B. It brings standard Android Pie features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and more. It also brings the December 2018 Android security patch. The update is seen to be 1214.4MB in size.

As we mentioned, the announcement follows the start of the Android 9.0 Pie update rollout for the Nokia X5, which was launched in China back in July. To clarify, the Nokia 5.1 Plus the China variant of the Nokia X5.

 

Also as mentioned, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched globally in August, before being launched in India in September at Rs. 10,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant.

Like other global variants of HMD Global's Nokia phones, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is part of the Android One programme, which guarantees timely updates and a stock Android interface. On the other hand, the China variants of HMD Global's Android phones run some customisations on top - as is the case with the Nokia X5. The Nokia X6 - launched in May - was the first model in the Nokia X-Series of smartphones, and started the display notch trend for the brand

Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update, HMD Global Confirms
Oppo R17 Pro
