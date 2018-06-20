Nokia recently updated its entry-level and mid-range smartphone segment with the Nokia 2 (2018), Nokia 3 (2018), and Nokia 5 (2018). But, it seems the Finnish phone brand is not looking to stop just yet. Nokia 5.1 Plus has been in the news for the past few weeks now, having leaked in several renders and on certification portals. In the most recent set of developments, specifications of the upcoming Nokia mid-range smartphone have been spotted online, along with certain design elements.

In a listing on Chinese certification portal TENAA, first spotted on SlashLeaks, the Nokia 5.1 Plus with model number TA-1109 has gotten its features leaked. As per the listing, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT panel with an 19:9 aspect ratio pointing towards the presence of a notch, which has previously been observed with the phone's renders. However, this is not apparent from the images accompanying the TENAA listing for now.

The phone, expected to be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus, will be powered by an octa-core SoC, clocked at 2.0GHz, possibly from the MediaTek P series or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 range. The SoC will be paired with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. As for camera specifications, the handset has a vertical dual camera setup at the back with a primary 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is expected.

In terms of the connectivity, the smartphone gets 4G VoLTE (with Band 40 support), Bluetooth, USB, and the likes. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Sensors onboard the purported Nokia 5.1 Plus include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset measures 149.51x71.98x8.1mm and weighs 160 grams.

Notably, this is the same model number that was spotted on Bluetooth certification. Some reports suggest this could also be the Nokia X5 (2018), however the Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker is highly probable.