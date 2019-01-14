Nokia 5.1 Plus will no longer be available as an online-exclusive offering by HMD Global, and will go on sale through offline retail stores in India starting Tuesday, January 15. The new development comes less than a week after the Finnish company announced the offline availability of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the country. Both Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus notably debuted in the Indian market offline-exclusive models - available through Flipkart and online Nokia store. The online marketplace also recently conducted a Nokia Days sale under which it brought a Rs. 1,000 discount on both Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available in India through retail stores starting Tuesday, January 15. It is also said that the Nokia 5.1 Plus will receive a price cut of Rs. 400 and will be available at Rs. 10,599 (recommended best buy price). The revised price should reflect soon on Flipkart, apart from via offline retail stores in the country. HMD Global confirmed the offline availability to Gadgets 360, a development that was first reported by NokiaPowerUser.

The company is also touting offers for Nokia 5.1 Plus, saying Airtel customers will receive Rs. 2,000 instant cashback and 240GB data over 12 months on the plans of Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448.

As we mentioned, HMD Global last week announced the offline availability of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company revealed that the smartphone will be available at a recommended best price of Rs. 15,499 and in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colour options through offline retailers. This was notably lower than the Rs. 15,999 launch price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India late last October with a price tag of Rs. 10,999. The smartphone is so far available through Flipkart and Nokia online store. Also, last month, it started receiving an update to Android 9.0 Pie.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review

For photos and videos, the Nokia 5.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF autofocus, apart from a 5-megapixel depth sensor. An 8-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and an 80.4-degree wide-angle lens is available at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,060mAh battery.

