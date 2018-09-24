The Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India has finally been announced by HMD Global, about a month after the smartphone was first unveiled in the country. The Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 10,999 and the handset will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with storage expansion support up to 400GB. Like its sibling Nokia 6.1 Plus, the new smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart and Nokia online store in India. Nokia 5.1 Plus pre-orders are now open and the smartphone goes on sale on Monday, October 1. Key features of the handset include the 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520) resolution, dual rear cameras, and stock Android 8.1 Oreo software.

As for the launch offers, Nokia 5.1 Plus buyers with Airtel prepaid connections will get instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 and 240GB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448. The smartphone will be available in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colours.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head - India, HMD Global, said, "With Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance, that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination."

Nokia 5.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF autofocus, apart from a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The rear setup is accompanied by an LED-flash module. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera coupled with an f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone is powered by a 3,060mAh battery.