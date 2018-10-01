The Nokia 5.1 Plus budget smartphone is set to go on sale in the Indian market for the first time today in sales scheduled for 12pm IST. The Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India by HMD Global. The smartphone has a 5.86-inch HD+ screen with an iPhone X-like display notch, 3GB of RAM, dual camera setup on the back, stock Android software, and 3,060mAh battery. It is part of the Android One programme, meaning it will get quick software updates and will receive the Android Pie update. The Nokia 5.1 Plus competes against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, Moto G6, and Honor 9N, among others.

Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India, specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India is Rs. 10,999, and the handset comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colours. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Nokia online store starting 12pm today. As for the launch offers, Nokia 5.1 Plus buyers with Airtel prepaid connections will get instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 and 240GB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448.

Going into the detailed specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF autofocus, apart from a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The rear setup is accompanied by an LED-flash module. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera coupled with an f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone is powered by a 3,060mAh battery.

