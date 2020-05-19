Technology News
loading

Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

Apart from India, HMD Global has announced the update rollout in 34 countries, including Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Armenia.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2020 18:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

Android 10 update brings system-wide dark mode

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 10 update size is around 1.32GB
  • The update is rolling out in a staged manner
  • India is part of the list of approved markets by HMD Global

Nokia 5.1 Plus users have started to receive the latest Android 10 update in India. The phone was launched in India in August 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and the phone has since received the Android 9 Pie update, and it is now getting its second major Android update – Android 10. HMD Global has announced that the rollout will begin in over 34 countries across the globe in a phased manner. This is just the first wave of rollout, and there will be a second phase wherein the rest of the countries will receive the update.

HMD Global announced the commencement of rollout of Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 10 update via a forums post. The Android 10 update is rolling out in India, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxemburg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. The second wave should roll out in a few weeks wherein all the remaining regions will receive the update.

The company notes that only 10 percent of all these approved markets will receive the update immediately, wherein 50 percent of the approved markets will receive the update by May 22.The rollout for the first wave of markets will be completed by May 24. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) for all Nokia 5.1 Plus users. To manually check if you have received the Android 10 update on your Nokia 5.1 Plus, go to Settings > About phone > System updates.

NokiaPowerUser has shared a screenshot of the update notification, and its version number is listed as V3.11A. The update size is 1.32GB, and it brings along the April 2020 Android security patch. New Android 10 features include system-wide dark mode, smart reply, improved gesture navigation, focus mode, family link, and additional controls for privacy and location.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks very stylish
  • Android One with regular updates
  • Great battery life
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Gets warm quickly in games
Read detailed Nokia 5.1 Plus review
Display 5.86-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3060mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Update, Nokia, Android 10, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV 55-Inch Starts Receiving PatchWall 3.0 Update in India

Related Stories

Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  3. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  5. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  7. Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  8. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  9. Motorola Edge+ Arrives in India With Curved Display, 5G Support
  10. Honor Launches X1 4K Smart TV in Three Screen Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei to Fund New Tech Hub at Imperial College London: Report
  2. YouTube Goes After More TV Advertisers With New 'YouTube Select' Programme
  3. Online Child Sex Abuse Rises With COVID-19 Lockdowns: Europol
  4. Financial Gain Trumps Espionage as Top Motivator in Cyber Attacks: Report
  5. Zoom Suspends New Free User Registrations in China
  6. Australia Watchdog Suggests News Boycott of Google, Facebook
  7. EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 Million Customers' Details
  8. Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok Account Suspended: Five facts on ‘Acid Attack’ Video Controversy
  9. Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  10. Mi TV 55-Inch Starts Receiving PatchWall 3.0 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com