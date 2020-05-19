Nokia 5.1 Plus users have started to receive the latest Android 10 update in India. The phone was launched in India in August 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and the phone has since received the Android 9 Pie update, and it is now getting its second major Android update – Android 10. HMD Global has announced that the rollout will begin in over 34 countries across the globe in a phased manner. This is just the first wave of rollout, and there will be a second phase wherein the rest of the countries will receive the update.

HMD Global announced the commencement of rollout of Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 10 update via a forums post. The Android 10 update is rolling out in India, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxemburg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. The second wave should roll out in a few weeks wherein all the remaining regions will receive the update.

The company notes that only 10 percent of all these approved markets will receive the update immediately, wherein 50 percent of the approved markets will receive the update by May 22.The rollout for the first wave of markets will be completed by May 24. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) for all Nokia 5.1 Plus users. To manually check if you have received the Android 10 update on your Nokia 5.1 Plus, go to Settings > About phone > System updates.

NokiaPowerUser has shared a screenshot of the update notification, and its version number is listed as V3.11A. The update size is 1.32GB, and it brings along the April 2020 Android security patch. New Android 10 features include system-wide dark mode, smart reply, improved gesture navigation, focus mode, family link, and additional controls for privacy and location.

