Nokia 5.1 Plus has received 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants in India with 64GB of onboard storage. The new variants join the original Nokia 5.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant that debuted with 32GB of inbuilt storage last year. Both new variants would go on sale in the country beginning February 7, with their offline availability set for February 12. The new Nokia 5.1 Plus variants carry a starting price of Rs. 14,499. Aside from the additional memory and storage, there aren't any difference between the existing and new variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Nokia 5.1 Plus 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 5.1 Plus 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant price in India has been set at Rs. 14,499, whereas the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,499. Both variants will come in three colour options, including Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue.

HMD Global will start selling both new Nokia 5.1 Plus variants starting February 7 through the Nokia India site. However, the offline availability of the latest models is set for February 12.

In terms of the launch offers, Airtel customers purchasing the new Nokia 5.1 Plus variants will receive a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback and 240GB of extra data for over 12 months on plans of Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India with lone 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option back in August last year. Notably, the debut of the new variants comes just days after HMD Global started selling the original Nokia 5.1 Plus model through offline retail stores in the country. The company also dropped the price of the 3GB variant of the smartphone to Rs. 10,599.

HMD Global also last week brought the Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. The new variant comes alongside the original Nokia 8.1 model that has 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz), coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 5.1 Plus packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/2.0 lens and PDAF autofocus, apart from a 5-megapixel depth sensor. An 8-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and an 80.4-degree wide-angle lens is available at the front for selfies and video chat.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Review

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,060mAh battery.

