Nokia 5.1 smartphone is getting the Android 9 Pie update, revealed the company. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will slowly reach all Nokia 5.1 owners over the coming days. Nokia 5.1 was originally introduced in May 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo onboard. HMD Global never released the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the phone and it is directly getting updated to Android Pie. Separately, HMD Global has also released the March updates for Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 smartphones. Like the Nokia 5.1 Pie update, the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus updates are also available over-the-air.

Announced by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, on Twitter, the Android Pie update for Nokia 5.1 will automatically reach the smartphone. However, if you don't want to wait for automatic rollout, you can try triggering the update manually by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates.

The official changelog of the update is unavailable at the moment, however if the previous Android Pie updates for Nokia phones are any indication, the Nokia 5.1 owners can expect to see new system navigation, updated settings menu as well as refreshed notifications. Additionally, the consumers can expect to see Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and predictive application actions.

Nokia 8.1 March update

HMD Global has reportedly started rolling the March update for the Nokia 8.1 smartphone. The update is now said to be live in India and Poland. It is 126MB in size and brings just the March Android security patch for the smartphone.

Nokia 5.1 Plus March update

Like the Nokia 8.1, HMD Global has also reportedly released the March update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The update is said to be live in India. It is 84.6MB in size and brings just the March Android security patch. You can head over to Settings > About Phone > System updates, to manually search for the update and same goes for other Nokia Android phones.