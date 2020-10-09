Technology News
loading

Nokia 5.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India and Global Markets

Nokia 5.1 is getting Android 10 update in a total of nine markets – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 October 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India and Global Markets

Nokia 5.1 was launched back in August 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.1 has become the latest Nokia phone to receive Android 10
  • With the new update, HMD Global has completed its Android 10 rollout plan
  • Nokia 5.1 received Android 9 Pie as the last major update in March 2019

Nokia 5.1 has started receiving Android 10 in India and other global markets, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has announced via a tweet. The Android 10 update for Nokia 5.1 brings a fresh user experience with an upgraded interface as well as a list of new features. The new development comes just days after Nokia 3.1 started receiving the Android 10 update in India. The Finnish company also brought the Android 10 (Go edition) update for the Nokia 2.1 last month.

HMD Global is bringing the Android 10 update to Nokia 5.1 in phases. The update will reach a total of nine markets – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. As much as 10 percent of the markets have already started receiving the update, while 50 percent of them will get the update by October 11 and 100 percent rollout will take place on October 13, the company stated in a forum post on its community site. However, in India, all Nokia 5.1 users would receive the update latest by October 29.

 

You can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Nokia 5.1 by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates.

With the release of the latest update for Nokia 5.1, HMD Global has completed its Android 10 rollout roadmap that it revised in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nokia 5.1 was launched back in August 2018. The smartphone debuted with Android 8.0 Oreo, though it received the Android 9 Pie update in March 2019.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.1, Android 10, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zoom Adds External Authentication Feature to Make Virtual Classrooms More Secure

Related Stories

Nokia 5.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India and Global Markets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  5. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  7. Google Nest Audio on Sale in India From October 16 Onwards on Flipkart
  8. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  10. Motorola Smart TVs With MediaTek MT9602 SoC to Launch in India on October 9
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixar’s Soul to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on Christmas
  2. Spider-Man 3 Will Feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange: Report
  3. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia 5.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India and Global Markets
  5. Zoom Adds External Authentication Feature to Make Virtual Classrooms More Secure
  6. TikTok Ban: US Appeals Judge's Ruling That Blocked Downloads
  7. Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth Speaker Launched, Pre-loaded with Rhymes and Stories
  8. Durgavati, Chhalaang, Coolie No. 1 Part of Amazon Prime Video’s New Indian Film Slate
  9. Nokia 8.3, Nokia 5.3 to Receive Android 11 Update in Q4 2020, HMD Global Releases Rollout Timeline
  10. Facebook, Twitter Dismantle Global Array of Disinformation Networks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com