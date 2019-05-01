Technology News

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus Get April Android Security Patch in India: Report

Nokia 3.1 Plus April 2019 Android security patch update said to be 86.7MB in size, while the Nokia 5.1 update is said to be 111MB in size.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus Get April Android Security Patch in India: Report

Nokia 5.1 users are receiving the update

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.1 Plus users in India are receiving the latest patch via OTA
  • The update size is 86.7MB, it brings critical fixes
  • Nokia 5.1 users in India are also getting it, update size is 111MB

Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus users are now receiving April 2019 Android Security patch update in India, as per user reports. Nokia 3.1 Plus units running on Android Pie are now receiving the update, and units running on Android Oreo 8.1 update have reportedly already received the latest security patch a bit earlier. The April 2019 security patch is also being rolled out to Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 6.1 Plus users in India as well. Finnish company HMD Global is known for rolling out timely security and software updates to its devices.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus April 2019 Android security patch update is said to be 86.7MB in size, while the Nokia 5.1 update is said to be 111MB in size. The updates are rolling out over-the-air in a phased manner, so it should be a while before all users get it. Users should be prompted to download the update, but if you're not, then head to Settings >System Updates to check for an update and install it soon. NokiaPowerUser was the first to report on this development. There is no word about whether Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 users in other countries have received the new software updates or not.

As for the April security patch, it fixes a host of vulnerabilities with different severity levels. The most critical one of them could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process by using a specially crafted file.

As mentioned, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 6.1 Plus are reportedly also getting the April Android Security update in India. The updates for the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 6.1 Plus are based on Android Pie.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels good
  • Large screen
  • Incredible battery life
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Below-average performance
  • Disappointing cameras
Read detailed Nokia 3.1 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Android, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Cartoon Network Websites Hacked in at Least 16 Regions, Defaced With Arabic Memes, More: Report
BSNL Removes Rs. 10, Rs. 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Physical Vouchers Available
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus Get April Android Security Patch in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
  3. 'Super App' to Place Reliance Jio in Pole Position: CMR
  4. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  5. iPhone Price Corrections in India Delivering 'Better Results', Says Cook
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  7. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  8. Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
  9. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Launch in India Teased for May 8 by Flipkart
  10. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.