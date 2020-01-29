A new Nokia feature phone with model number TA-1208 has been spotted in the database of Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing reveals that the phone may be called the Nokia 400 4G, and it could run on an GAFP OS. The GAFP OS is believed to a feature phone-oriented Android version from Google. The Nokia phone with the same model number was spotted on Bluetooth certification site earlier. The Bluetooth listing revealed that the phone may support Bluetooth version 4.2.

Coming to the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the Nokia phone with model number TA-1208 is listed to be called the Nokia 400 4G. The phone is tipped to support 2.4GHz band with b/g/n connectivity. It is also listed to feature a Wi-Fi component SC234X, and run on GAFP proprietary OS. NokiaPowerUser was the first to spot this listing, and it claims that the GAFP OS is a proprietary software meant for Nokia feature phones from Google. This is reported to be a tailored version of Android OS, specifically for feature phones, and is said to come with Google Assistant support. The report also says that the Wi-Fi component SC234X suggests that the processor will be from the Unisoc family.

As mentioned, the phone with the same model number TA-1208 was spotted on the Bluetooth certification site last year, and the listing reveals that the phone will support Bluetooth v4.2. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the phone as of now. HMD Global's belief in the feature phone segment remains strong as it continues to bring new ones to the market. In 2019, the company introduced many feature phones, namely the Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019), Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105, and the Nokia 210. The company may introduce this new alleged Nokia 400 4G at MWC this year, however this is pure speculation from our end. As per reports, the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are rumoured to debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month as well.