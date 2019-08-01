Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support

Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support

The new firmware reportedly updates the security patch, along with some other features.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support

The Nokia 4.2 is getting a new update in India

Highlights
  • The Nokia 4.2 is reportedly getting a security update
  • Users claim that Dual 4G VoLTE works after the update
  • The update is said to be rolling out in the US and India, for now

HMD Global so far has a decent track record of providing timely software updates to its phones. The Nokia 4.2 has gotten its share of software updates since it launched and now, the phone is receiving yet another software update in India, which bumps the Android security patch and also reportedly adds support for Dual 4G VoLTE. The update is now rolling out in India, HMD Global told Gadgets 360.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global has released a new version, based on Android Pie, for the Nokia 4.2 (Review) smartphone. The update is pretty substantial, at around 1.3GB in size. If you own a Nokia 4.2, then you can head over the Settings app and check to see if you've received the update. Like most Android updates, this is probably being rolled out in batches, so there is a chance you might have to wait a bit, even if you're in India.

Nokiapoweruser notes that the latest update changes the firmware to version 1.36B. The changelog states that system stability has been improved and user interface enhancements have been added. The security patch has also been updated to July 2019. The users have also reportedly stated (to Nokiapoweruser) their phones now support Dual 4G VoLTE after the update.

HMD Global recently slashed the price of the Nokia 4.2, from Rs. 10,990 to Rs. 10,490.

 

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ 720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. The phone also has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

 

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design, good build quality
  • Stock Android without bloatware
  • Bad
  • Sluggish performance
  • Camera performance and quality issues
  • Low battery capacity, slow charging
Read detailed Nokia 4.2 review
Display5.71-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 4.2
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Netflix August 2019 Releases: Sacred Games 2, Article 15, Mindhunter, and More
Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report
Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale in India
  3. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  6. Which is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  7. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched
  8. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  10. Waiting for Sacred Games 2? Netflix Has a Lot More to Offer in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report
  2. Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support
  3. Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers
  4. Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Redmi Note 7 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales Mark
  6. Huawei Remains Number Two Smartphone Vendor Worldwide Despite US Sanctions
  7. Apple’s Valuation Near $1 Trillion Once Again
  8. Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! Drive Strong Zynga Showing
  9. Honor Play, Honor 8X Start Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Huawei P20 Lite to Get the Update Starting August 13
  10. Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch Sales Disappointing, Reveals Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.