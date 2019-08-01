HMD Global so far has a decent track record of providing timely software updates to its phones. The Nokia 4.2 has gotten its share of software updates since it launched and now, the phone is receiving yet another software update in India, which bumps the Android security patch and also reportedly adds support for Dual 4G VoLTE. The update is now rolling out in India, HMD Global told Gadgets 360.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global has released a new version, based on Android Pie, for the Nokia 4.2 (Review) smartphone. The update is pretty substantial, at around 1.3GB in size. If you own a Nokia 4.2, then you can head over the Settings app and check to see if you've received the update. Like most Android updates, this is probably being rolled out in batches, so there is a chance you might have to wait a bit, even if you're in India.

Nokiapoweruser notes that the latest update changes the firmware to version 1.36B. The changelog states that system stability has been improved and user interface enhancements have been added. The security patch has also been updated to July 2019. The users have also reportedly stated (to Nokiapoweruser) their phones now support Dual 4G VoLTE after the update.

HMD Global recently slashed the price of the Nokia 4.2, from Rs. 10,990 to Rs. 10,490.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ 720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. The phone also has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.