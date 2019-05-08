Nokia 4.2 has finally been launched in the Indian market. HMD Global on Tuesday announced the release of the Nokia 4.2 in the country. Based on Google's Android One platform, the Nokia 4.2 was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February this year. The smartphone took a significant time to reach India shores despite being a smartphone that is likely to get a decent amount of traction in the country. The new Nokia smartphone comes with two interesting additions that have not been traditionally present in the company's phones – a dedicated Google Assistant button and a notification light in the power button. The Nokia 3.2, which was announced alongside Nokia 4.2 at MWC 2019, is still missing from HMD Global's India portfolio.

Nokia 4.2 price in India, launch offers

Nokia 4.2 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB + 32GB variant. The company is not launching the 2GB RAM variant in the country at this point. The phone will be offered in two colours – Black and Pink Sand.

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 4.2 will go on sale beginning today at the company's own online store, which will be carrying it exclusively for a week, following which it will also become available via select retail outlets including Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, and MyG beginning May 14. The sales of the phone will expand to all major retail outlets across the country on May 21.

In terms of the launch offers, HMD Global is offering Rs. 500 instant discount on the purchase of Nokia 4.2 via the company's online store. The consumer can use promo code - LAUNCHOFFER - to avail the discount, which will be available until June 10, 2019. Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers will receive Rs. 2,500 instant cashback by way of 50 vouchers of Rs. 50 each.

Further, Nokia 4.2 buyers will get free screen replacement, which will be valid for six months.

Nokia 4.2 features a notification light in the power button

Nokia 4.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 sports a modern design with a waterdrop-style notch on the top. However, there are surprisingly big bezels on the top and bottom of the phone. The smartphone also comes with 2.5D glass on both front and back for a premium look. Among other design specifics, the Nokia 4.2 houses a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone packs a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and 270PPI. The Nokia 4.2 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, HMD Global has added a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well with an f/2.0 lens.

Further, the Nokia 4.2 packs a 3,000mAh battery, 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 400GB). In other specifications, you will get a Micro-USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, 4G, and VoLTE as well as VoWiFi support.

The Nokia 4.2 also supports face unlock and includes an NFC chip. The dimensions are 148.95x71.30x8.39mm and the phone weighs 161 grams.

"I'm excited to announce the arrival of first in the series Nokia 4.2 smartphone to India for our fans," said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, in a statement. "From AI-powered features like Adaptive Battery, to a more modern and personal way to interact with your smartphone through the dedicated Google Assistant button; from biometric face unlock, to the latest innovations from Android 9 Pie along with promised next 2-lettered Android updates; the Nokia 4.2 continues to uphold the promise we make across our smartphones – that they will just get better – while bringing the best experiences in your hands."