Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Nokia 4.2 is all set to launch in India today, and the company has been rolling out multiple teasers in the run up to the launch. The phone was introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 exhibition in Barcelona, and it is finally ready to hit the shelves in the country. The phone's key features include a dedicated Google Assistant button and a power button with a LED notification light, both of which have been teased by the Nokia Mobile India Twitter handle in the past. A separate teaser also showed the back of the phone, similar to the Nokia 4.2, further cementing the imminent India launch today.

HMD Global's latest teaser on Twitter suggests that the Nokia 4.2 pink colour variant showcased at MWC will make its way to India as well. The Nokia 4.2 is a part of the Android One program, and features a rear fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically at the back. It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a LED notification light on the power button, as teased before.



In India, the Nokia 4.2 is expected to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30.

Nokia 4.2 price

Although the official Nokia 4.2 price in India will be revealed later today. Its global price does offer an indication of what we can expect. The phone starts at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,800). We expect to see a similar pricing in the country.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) a-Si TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also a microSD card slot (up to 400GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front -- along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nokia 4.2 packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures a 148.95x71.30x8.39mm.Connectivity options on the Nokia 4.2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.