Technology News

Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Nokia 4.2 features a dedicated Google Assistant button.

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Nokia 4.2 was unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona

Highlights
  • Nokia 4.2 teaser indicates impending of arrival of pink variant in India
  • Nokia 4.2 global price starts at $169
  • The Nokia phone features a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 3,000mAh battery

Nokia 4.2 is all set to launch in India today, and the company has been rolling out multiple teasers in the run up to the launch. The phone was introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 exhibition in Barcelona, and it is finally ready to hit the shelves in the country. The phone's key features include a dedicated Google Assistant button and a power button with a LED notification light, both of which have been teased by the Nokia Mobile India Twitter handle in the past. A separate teaser also showed the back of the phone, similar to the Nokia 4.2, further cementing the imminent India launch today.

HMD Global's latest teaser on Twitter suggests that the Nokia 4.2 pink colour variant showcased at MWC will make its way to India as well. The Nokia 4.2 is a part of the Android One program, and features a rear fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically at the back. It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a LED notification light on the power button, as teased before.


In India, the Nokia 4.2 is expected to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30.

Nokia 4.2 price

Although the official Nokia 4.2 price in India will be revealed later today. Its global price does offer an indication of what we can expect. The phone starts at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,800). We expect to see a similar pricing in the country.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) a-Si TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also a microSD card slot (up to 400GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front -- along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nokia 4.2 packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures a 148.95x71.30x8.39mm.Connectivity options on the Nokia 4.2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 4.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India, Nokia 4.2 specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
US Commerce Secretary to Raise India's E-Commerce Rules in Talks
Apple Said to Reveal New Apps, Software Features at WWDC
Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  2. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  3. Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
  4. A Delhi Garbage Dump Is Getting Rave Reviews on Google
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of May 14 Launch Date
  6. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. Airtel TV Now Available on Web With Live TV Support
  8. Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Realme 3 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme E-Store
  10. Blaupunkt BH01 Affordable Wireless Headphones Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.