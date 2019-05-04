Nokia 4.2 is set to launch in India on May 7, HMD Global has confirmed through a teaser posted on Twitter. The official teaser that carries a short video showing a power button with an LED notification light and a dedicated Google Assistant button. These were notably the USPs of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 that both debuted at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, in February. The latest teaser comes just days after the listing of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 emerged on the official Nokia website.

HMD Global has confirmed the launch of the Nokia 4.2 through the teaser posted via the Nokia Mobile India Twitter account. The teaser that was published on Friday says that the phone is set to debut in four days -- pointing towards the May 7 as the launch date. The teaser also has a short, 14-second video that showcases a handset with a power button sporting an LED notification light and a dedicated Google Assistant button. As we mentioned, these two are the key features of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2.

It is unclear whether HMD Global will launch the Nokia 3.2 alongside the Nokia 4.2 in India. Nevertheless, the listing of the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 cropped up late last month in the country to suggest their formal debut.

Nokia 4.2 price in India

The Nokia 4.2 price in India hasn't been announced officially. However, its global price that was announced at MWC is set at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,800). The Nokia 3.2, in contrast, starts at $139 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model comes at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,700).

In India, the Nokia 4.2 is expected to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) a-Si TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also microSD card support (up to 400GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front -- along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 4.2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 4.2 packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures a 148.95x71.30x8.39mm.