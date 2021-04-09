Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries

Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries

Nokia 4.2 users in 14 countries won’t be getting the update, the company announced.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 April 2021 18:18 IST
Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries

Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Nokia 4.2 Android 11 update is 1.5GB in size
  • Nokia is not releasing the update in 14 countries
  • The update is bundled with March 2021 security patch

Nokia 4.2 is receiving the latest Android 11 update in India. Nokia 4.2 was launched in May 2019 with Android 9 Pie and got an Android 10 update in April 2020. As per Nokia licensee HMD Global, India and many other countries are receiving the update for Nokia 4.2 as part of the first wave, apart from 14 countries listed by the company. There has been no official information on when these countries will receive the latest Android 11 update.

Through a post on its community forum, HMD Global announced that Nokia 4.2 will be receiving the latest Android 11 update in India and other parts of the world. However, it also stated that Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Israel, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Poland, Romania, Russia, US, and Uzbekistan will not be receiving the update. For some of the countries mentioned, the update won't be rolling out for some specific carriers only.

The build number for the update is V3.150 and it comes bundled with the March 2021 Android security patch and is 1.5GB in size. It is advised that the smartphone should be updated while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The changelog was not provided by Nokia but was reported by a user on Twitter, first spotted by Nokiapoweruser. The changelog mentions that Nokia 4.2 will be receiving Android 11 features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and other security and privacy fixes.

Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card. For optics, it has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design, good build quality
  • Stock Android without bloatware
  • Bad
  • Sluggish performance
  • Camera performance and quality issues
  • Low battery capacity, slow charging
Read detailed Nokia 4.2 review
Display 5.71-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 4.2, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Election 2021: How to Download Election Booth Slip Online

Related Stories

Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Offers to Prepaid, Postpaid Users Ahead of IPL 2021
  2. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  3. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  4. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series Users in India Facing Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  6. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  7. Sony Bravia X80J Series With Google TV, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  10. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
  2. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan for Unlimited Voice and Data Reintroduced for 90 Days
  3. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  4. Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries
  5. Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi
  6. Soyuz Rocket Honours Yuri Gagarin’s First Space Travel, Successfully Carries Three-Man Crew to ISS
  7. Facebook Removes 16,000 Accounts for Buying-Selling Fake Reviews
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video
  10. Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com