Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Android Security Patch in India

The firmware version of the Nokia 4.2 Android 10 update is v2.290, and it is 1.38GB in size.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 April 2020 16:56 IST
Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Android Security Patch in India

Only 10 percent of Nokia 4.2 users will receive the update today

Highlights
  • Nokia 4.2 Android 10 update rollout will complete by April 14
  • The update is also rolling out in Bahrain, Hong Kong, and USA
  • Android 10 update brings smart reply, dark mode features

Nokia 4.2 has started receiving the Android 10 update in India. The update is rolling out in batches, and only 10 percent of users will get the update today. The rollout of the update will be completed by April 14. HMD Global is rolling the update out in waves, and India falls into the first wave along with USA, Russia, Qatar, Denmark, and more countries. The Android 10 update brings system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, and smart reply features. The update also brings along the March 2020 Android security patch.

HMD Global took to its forum to announce that the Nokia 4.2 update rollout details. As mentioned, the update is rolling out in waves, and in the first wave, the Nokia 4.2 users living in Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (except Orange FR), Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, USA, and Yemen are included.

Based on screenshots shared by Nokia 4.2 users, the firmware version of the update is v2.290, and it is 1.38GB in size. It includes the March 2020 Android security update, along with Android 10 features like dark mode and gesture navigation. The update in the above mentioned countries is rolling out in phases, and Nokia says 10 percent of users in these markets will receive the update today, 50 percent of them should receive it by April 12, and the rollout should be completed by April 14. The company will announce the rollout for the second wave of markets soon.

All eligible Nokia 4.2 users can check for the update manually in Settings if they haven't already received a notification. It is recommended to update the device over a good Wi-Fi connection, and try to keep your phone on charge to avoid any hiccups during the installation process.

Nokia 4.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design, good build quality
  • Stock Android without bloatware
  • Bad
  • Sluggish performance
  • Camera performance and quality issues
  • Low battery capacity, slow charging
Read detailed Nokia 4.2 review
Display 5.71-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 4.2, HMD Global, Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Android Security Patch in India
