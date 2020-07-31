Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 Expected to Be Launched at IFA 2020: Reports

Nokia 2.4, along with two other smartphones, may be launched at IFA 2020 scheduled for September in Berlin, a media report has said. None of them will reportedly be a flagship, and all the three phones are said to belong to either entry-level or mid-range portfolios. The Nokia 2.4 is an entry-level handset, and reportedly the other two are mid-range devices that may be called the Nokia 6.3 and the Nokia 7.3. Not much is known about these smartphones.

Citing a tipster who wished to remain anonymous, Nokiamob.net says that the Nokia 2.4 has Wolverine codename. The publication added that the tipster also shared a basic specifications sheet of the device, which coincides with the Geekbench listing of a phone named ‘HMD Global Wolverine' that was spotted earlier this month. The tech website also published a low-quality image of a Light Purple smartphone with a dual camera setup on the back. The phone may be priced around $110 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

Nokia 2.4 specifications (rumoured)

The alleged Nokia 2.4 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with 2GB/3B of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It is claimed to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. For photography, the phone may feature a rear dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel sensor.

As mentioned, a phone with the same model name and specifications was spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the ‘Wolverine' device will run on Android 10. The phone scored 136 in the single-core test and 497 in the multi-core test.

Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 rumours

As far as the alleged Nokia 6.3 and Noia 7.3 are concerned, these phones will reportedly pack Snapdragon 670/675 and Snapdragon 700-series chipsets, respectively. Both phones are claimed to sport quad rear cameras with ZEISS optics.

A report by Nokiapoweruser says that Nokia 7.3 may be a 5G smartphone and sport greater than 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with PureDisplay branding. It may be offered with 4GB/ 6GB RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB storage variants. It is claimed to feature a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

According to a separate report, the Nokia 6.3 may feature a greater than 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with PureDisplay branding. The smartphone could be offered with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage options. The Nokia 6.3 may pack a quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the mid-range smartphones are said to house 4,000mAh batteries.

