Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 have been listed in India a couple of months after their debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The new phones have been listed on the official Nokia website along with their specifications. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global hasn't revealed the price and availability of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 in India. However, while the Nokia 4.2 was reportedly launched in Malaysia earlier this week, the Nokia 3.2 is available for pre-order in Germany.

HMD Global has listed the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 on its official website in India along with a sign-up form. As we mentioned, the company hasn't revealed any price and launch details of the new models. The listing, however, suggests their arrival in the coming days.

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 price (globally)

As announced at MWC in February, the Nokia 4.2 globally starts at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration, whereas its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, comes with an initial price of $139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at $169 (roughly Rs. 11,900).

HMD Global hasn't announced any details around the launch of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 in India. However, according to a report by Lowyat.net, the Nokia 4.2 was launched in Malaysia on Wednesday. Amazon Germany has also listed the Nokia 3.2 for pre-orders.

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) a-Si TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also microSD card support (up to 400GB).

In terms of imaging, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a secondary, 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 4.2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 148.95x71.30x8.39mm.

The Nokia 3.2 runs Android Pie and has a 6.29-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone has 16GB and 32GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.3 has a single, 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The Nokia 3.2 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery and measures 159.44x76.24x8.60mm.