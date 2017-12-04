Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3 to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update Directly, Skip Android 7.1.2 Nougat

 
04 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3 to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update Directly, Skip Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Highlights

  • HMD Global's Sarvikas confirmed direct Oreo update for Nokia 3
  • Nokia 3 won't receive Android 7.1.2 Nougat update
  • The smartphone was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat in February

Weeks after bringing an Android Oreo update to Nokia 8, HMD Global is now all set to release the same latest update for Nokia 3. The new move also points to the fact that the Finnish company has no plans to bring an Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for the Nokia 3 smartphone. HMD Global's Juho Sarvikas on Saturday confirmed the ongoing developments.

Sarvikas, the chief product officer of HMD Global, in response to a query related to the Nokia 3 update on Twitter stated that the company is planning to issue the Android Oreo update directly - without first releasing an update to Android 7.1.2. "We will transition straight to Oreo," the executive tweeted. Notably, he didn't mention any time frame for the Oreo release. However, his tweet would bring relief for all those who were waiting for a fresh experience on their Nokia 3 handsets.

Announced at MWC back in February, the Nokia 3 originally came out with Android 7.0, though it started receiving an update to Android 7.1.1 in September. The handset has a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor that largely distinguishes it from other Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia 8 flagship and the most inferior Nokia 2. Also, the MediaTek chipset is apparently the reason for the delay in the update process.

In September, HMD confirmed that an update to Android Oreo will reach its handsets, including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 before the end of this year. The company also kick-started its Android Oreo beta testing programme to test the new operating system on phones in the field. In October, it also released Android 7.1.2 with October security patch for the Nokia 6 to set the base for the Oreo update. However, that Nougat version didn't reach the Nokia 3.

While the Oreo update is in the pipeline for the Nokia 3, HMD brought the newest Android platform for the Nokia 8 last month. The company also asserted separately that it will release beta builds for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 to test Android Oreo soon.

Hardware-wise, the Nokia 3 has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display, 8-megapixel rear and front camera sensors, and a 2650mAh battery. The smartphone has 2GB of RAM and comes with 16GB onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Feels solid
  • Stock Android experience
  • Dedicated slots for SIMs and microSD card
  • Bad
  • Average overall performance
  • Camera quality is below par
  • No fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Nokia 3 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2630mAh
Further reading: Android, Android Oreo, HMD Global, Mobiles, Nokia, Nokia 3, Nokia 3 Android Oreo
Google Safe Browsing Extends to Android Apps Requiring User and Device Data
Nokia 3 to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update Directly, Skip Android 7.1.2 Nougat
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Zoomcar
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Unveiled Ahead of Launch With 18:9 Displays
  2. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition to Go on Sale in India on December 15
  3. Vodafone Unveils 5 New Super Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data Benefits
  4. Freedom 251 Maker Resurfaces, Still Upbeat on Delivering Handsets
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Group Admins Restrict Members
  6. Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro with Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display
  8. Redmi 5A in India, Google's Data Saving App, and More News This Week
  9. Redmi 5A vs Bharat 5 vs Nokia 2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. OnePlus 5T Dash Charge Reported to Be the Fastest
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.