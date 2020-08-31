Nokia 3.4 alleged render has been leaked by a tipster, suggesting that the phone may feature a circular camera module and a hole-punch screen design. Key specifications of the phone, codenamed DoctorStrange, were spotted a couple of weeks ago on Geekbench. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global will likely launch the phone alongside the Nokia 2.4 at the IFA 2020 trade show, set to take place in Berlin from September 3 to September 5.

Nokia 3.4 render leaks

Although the render is unofficial, it shows key details of the upcoming Nokia 3.4. As per a tweet by known Nokia tipster Hikari Calyx, the phone will come with a hole-punch display at the front that is expected to house an 8-megapixel camera, according to a GSMArena report. The back panel has a circular camera module, with three image sensors and an LED flash. The render also suggests the presence of a fingerprint scanner placed below the module.

In the tweet, Calyx claims to have actual pictures of the Nokia 3.4, but says that those can't be showed due to safety reasons, and that the render was based on those pictures.

As per the renders, Nokia 3.4 appears to have the same hole-punch screen as Nokia 8.3 5G. The back texture of the phone is similar to Nokia 2.3, and the circular camera design is similar to Nokia C5 Endi.

Nokia 3.4 specifications (expected)

Nokia 3.4 was allegedly spotted on Geekbench recently, showing possible specifications of the phone. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

GSMArena also suggests that there may be a dedicated [Google Assistant[(https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/google-assistant) button on the phone. The report says that Nokia 3.4 may sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and 19:9 aspect ratio. The circular camera setup will feature a 13-megapixel image sensor, a 2-megapixel image sensor, and a 5-megapixel image sensor. The phone is also expected to come with 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HMD Global will be participating in IFA 2020, set to take place between September 3 and September 5 in Berlin. The company is likely to unveil a few Nokia phones at the show, including Nokia 3.4, codenamed DoctorStrange, and Nokia 2.4, codenamed Wolverine.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.