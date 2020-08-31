Technology News
loading

Nokia 3.4 Alleged Render Leaks Ahead of Launch, Shows Circular Rear Camera Module

Nokia 3.4, codenamed DoctorStrange, will allegedly have a hole-punch screen.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 31 August 2020 12:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.4 Alleged Render Leaks Ahead of Launch, Shows Circular Rear Camera Module

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Hikari_Calyx

Nokia 3.4 alleged render shows that the phone will have a circular camera module

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.4 render leaked by known tipster
  • The phone will have a hole-punch screen and circular camera module
  • Nokia 3.4 is expected to be launched at IFA 2020 in September

Nokia 3.4 alleged render has been leaked by a tipster, suggesting that the phone may feature a circular camera module and a hole-punch screen design. Key specifications of the phone, codenamed DoctorStrange, were spotted a couple of weeks ago on Geekbench. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global will likely launch the phone alongside the Nokia 2.4 at the IFA 2020 trade show, set to take place in Berlin from September 3 to September 5.

Nokia 3.4 render leaks

Although the render is unofficial, it shows key details of the upcoming Nokia 3.4. As per a tweet by known Nokia tipster Hikari Calyx, the phone will come with a hole-punch display at the front that is expected to house an 8-megapixel camera, according to a GSMArena report. The back panel has a circular camera module, with three image sensors and an LED flash. The render also suggests the presence of a fingerprint scanner placed below the module.

In the tweet, Calyx claims to have actual pictures of the Nokia 3.4, but says that those can't be showed due to safety reasons, and that the render was based on those pictures.

As per the renders, Nokia 3.4 appears to have the same hole-punch screen as Nokia 8.3 5G. The back texture of the phone is similar to Nokia 2.3, and the circular camera design is similar to Nokia C5 Endi.

Nokia 3.4 specifications (expected)

Nokia 3.4 was allegedly spotted on Geekbench recently, showing possible specifications of the phone. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

GSMArena also suggests that there may be a dedicated [Google Assistant[(https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/google-assistant) button on the phone. The report says that Nokia 3.4 may sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout and 19:9 aspect ratio. The circular camera setup will feature a 13-megapixel image sensor, a 2-megapixel image sensor, and a 5-megapixel image sensor. The phone is also expected to come with 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HMD Global will be participating in IFA 2020, set to take place between September 3 and September 5 in Berlin. The company is likely to unveil a few Nokia phones at the show, including Nokia 3.4, codenamed DoctorStrange, and Nokia 2.4, codenamed Wolverine.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 3.4 Specifications, Nokia 3.4 Camera, Nokia 3.4 Renders, HMD Global, IFA 2020
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Spark Go 2020 to Launch in India Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Nokia 3.4 Alleged Render Leaks Ahead of Launch, Shows Circular Rear Camera Module
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  4. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India
  5. Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India
  6. Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  9. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. OnePlus ‘Clover’ Entry-Level Phone With 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Nokia 3.4 Alleged Render Leaks Ahead of Launch, Shows Circular Rear Camera Module
  4. Tecno Spark Go 2020 to Launch in India Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
  6. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India, Priced Starting Rs. 299
  7. Redmi K30 5G Model May Launch in India, Storage and Colour Variants Tipped
  8. Chadwick Boseman: Last Post From Black Panther Star's Twitter Account Becomes Most-Liked Tweet Ever
  9. Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Paytm Mall Reportedly Hacked by Cybercrime Group, Company Says 'Data Is Safe and Secure'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com