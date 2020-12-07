Nokia 3.4 is launching in India in the middle of December, according to a report. The smartphone debuted in Europe alongside the Nokia 2.4 in September. However, unlike the Nokia 2.4 that debuted last month, the Nokia 3.4 has not yet arrived in the Indian market. The Nokia 3.4 is the first in the Nokia 3 series to feature triple rear cameras. The smartphone also comes with a hole-punch display design. Additionally, the Nokia 3.4 flaunts a Nordic colour palette that comes in three distinct hues.

Citing people in the retail chain familiar with the development, Nokiapoweruser reports that the Nokia 3.4 will launch in India in the middle of December. The phone is said to be available for pre-orders in the country by the end of the month.

Nokia 3.4 price in India (expected)

Apart from suggesting the launch date, Nokiapoweruser speculated that the Nokia 3.4 could carry a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the base 3GB RAM variant. The phone debuted in the European markets in September with a starting price of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,200). It comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options.

In November, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global brought the Nokia 2.4 to the Indian market at Rs. 10,399 for the single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. For photos and videos, the Nokia 3.4 carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for capturing selfies.

In terms of storage, the Nokia 3.4 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone comes with usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

