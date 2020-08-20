Technology News
loading

Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Nokia 3.4 is expected to be launched in September.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 20 August 2020 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

HMD Global has planned several Nokia device launches for later this year

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.4 allegedly surfaced on Geekbench with codename DoctorStrange
  • Nokia 3.4 may run on Android 10
  • Nokia 3.4 is expected to carry 3GB RAM

Nokia 3.4 has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into its possible specifications. An HMD Global device codenamed DoctorStrange appeared on the benchmarking site on Wednesday. The phone, believed to be the upcoming Nokia 3.4, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The same chipset was earlier tipped to be featured in the upcoming Oppo A53 2020 and Vivo Y20 as well. The Nokia 3.4 will most likely be launched in September, according to latest reports.

As mentioned, the Geekbench listing cites an HMD Global device with codename DoctorStrange. This falls in line with the Nokia licensee's trait of using Marvel superhero names while codenaming its devices, leading to speculations that the listed smartphone could be the upcoming Nokia 3.4. The listing was first spotted by 91mobiles.

According to the listing, the Nokia 3.4 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. 91mobiles did a deep dive into the listing's source code, reporting the mention of Adreno 610 GPU. This suggests that the chipset appearing on the listing could be the Snapdragon 460 SoC launched earlier this year. The listing also suggests that the device will carry 3GB RAM and run on Android 10.

Speaking of scores, the device posted 252 points in single-core tests and 1,259 points in multi-core ones. Details on further specifications and the device's design is kept under wraps by the brand.

Nokia 3.4 is expected to be released in the coming month, September, along side the Nokia 2.4. However, HMD Global hasn't announced any official release date for the same.

HMD Global has also planned a major launch event for the fourth quarter of this year. Seeing as how the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 will soon be going into the production stage, these devices are expected to be announced at the occasion.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 3.4, Nokia 3.4 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event

Related Stories

    Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
    2. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
    3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
    4. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
    5. Realme C12 First Impressions
    6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
    7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
    8. OnePlus TV Y Series Getting OTA 2 System Update in India
    9. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
    #Latest Stories
    1. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner
    2. Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
    3. DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event
    4. Apple's Stock Market Value Tops $2 Trillion
    5. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Specifications
    6. Spotify Goes Down in Some Parts of the World
    7. Google Meet Now Allows You to Cast Your Meetings Using Chromecast
    8. Truecaller Rolls Out Spam Activity Indicator Feature for Android Users
    9. iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report
    10. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market, Set to Launch on August 25
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com