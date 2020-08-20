Nokia 3.4 has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into its possible specifications. An HMD Global device codenamed DoctorStrange appeared on the benchmarking site on Wednesday. The phone, believed to be the upcoming Nokia 3.4, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The same chipset was earlier tipped to be featured in the upcoming Oppo A53 2020 and Vivo Y20 as well. The Nokia 3.4 will most likely be launched in September, according to latest reports.

As mentioned, the Geekbench listing cites an HMD Global device with codename DoctorStrange. This falls in line with the Nokia licensee's trait of using Marvel superhero names while codenaming its devices, leading to speculations that the listed smartphone could be the upcoming Nokia 3.4. The listing was first spotted by 91mobiles.

According to the listing, the Nokia 3.4 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. 91mobiles did a deep dive into the listing's source code, reporting the mention of Adreno 610 GPU. This suggests that the chipset appearing on the listing could be the Snapdragon 460 SoC launched earlier this year. The listing also suggests that the device will carry 3GB RAM and run on Android 10.

Speaking of scores, the device posted 252 points in single-core tests and 1,259 points in multi-core ones. Details on further specifications and the device's design is kept under wraps by the brand.

Nokia 3.4 is expected to be released in the coming month, September, along side the Nokia 2.4. However, HMD Global hasn't announced any official release date for the same.

HMD Global has also planned a major launch event for the fourth quarter of this year. Seeing as how the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 will soon be going into the production stage, these devices are expected to be announced at the occasion.

