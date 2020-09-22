Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 have been launched as the latest smartphones by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. Both new Nokia phones come HD+ displays, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and a Nordic colour palette. In terms of distinctions, the Nokia 3.4 is the first in the Nokia 3 series to come with triple rear cameras as well as sport a hole-punch display design. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and houses dual rear cameras. Alongside the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, HMD Global has announced the global availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G starting today. The phone, however, isn't coming to India anytime soon.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 price, availability details

Nokia 3.4 price starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,700) recommended retail price (RRP), while the Nokia 2.4 carries a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,300) RRP. Both Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 come in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. Moreover, the Nokia 3.4 will go on sale starting early October, whereas the Nokia 2.4 will be available from the end of September. Details about the India launch of the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 are yet to be revealed, though.

Alongside the new phones, HMD Global has brought a Nokia Clear Case for the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 that will debut in October with a price tag of EUR 9.9 (roughly Rs. 850). The Nokia 8.3 5G has also got a Nokia Clear Case at EUR 9.9 (roughly Rs. 860). Furthermore, a Nokia Entertainment Flip Cover has also been announced that will be available at EUR 24.9 (roughly Rs. 2,100).

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The phone offers the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera is available under the hole-punch display design.

The Nokia 3.4 comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants both of which support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Further, there is the fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

HMD Global has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Nokia 3.4 that supports 10W charging. The phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Besides, it measures 160.97x75.99x8.7mm and weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Nokia 2.4 features the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Nokia 2.4 comes with a dual rear camera setup

For storing content, the Nokia 2.4 offers 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 165.85x76.30x8.69mm and weighs 189 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.