Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 3.4 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Nokia 2.4 Debuts As Well: Price, Specifications

Nokia 3.4 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Nokia 2.4 Debuts As Well: Price, Specifications

Nokia 3.4 price starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,700) RRP, while the Nokia 2.4 carries a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,300) RRP.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2020 20:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.4 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Nokia 2.4 Debuts As Well: Price, Specifications

Nokia 3.4 comes with a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.4 comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM options
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • Nokia 2.4 features a waterdrop-style display notch

Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 have been launched as the latest smartphones by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. Both new Nokia phones come HD+ displays, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and a Nordic colour palette. In terms of distinctions, the Nokia 3.4 is the first in the Nokia 3 series to come with triple rear cameras as well as sport a hole-punch display design. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and houses dual rear cameras. Alongside the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, HMD Global has announced the global availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G starting today. The phone, however, isn't coming to India anytime soon.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 price, availability details

Nokia 3.4 price starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,700) recommended retail price (RRP), while the Nokia 2.4 carries a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,300) RRP. Both Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 come in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. Moreover, the Nokia 3.4 will go on sale starting early October, whereas the Nokia 2.4 will be available from the end of September. Details about the India launch of the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 are yet to be revealed, though.

Alongside the new phones, HMD Global has brought a Nokia Clear Case for the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 that will debut in October with a price tag of EUR 9.9 (roughly Rs. 850). The Nokia 8.3 5G has also got a Nokia Clear Case at EUR 9.9 (roughly Rs. 860). Furthermore, a Nokia Entertainment Flip Cover has also been announced that will be available at EUR 24.9 (roughly Rs. 2,100).

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The phone offers the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is paired with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera is available under the hole-punch display design.

The Nokia 3.4 comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants both of which support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Further, there is the fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

HMD Global has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Nokia 3.4 that supports 10W charging. The phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Besides, it measures 160.97x75.99x8.7mm and weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.4 runs on Android 10 and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Nokia 2.4 features the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

nokia 2 4 image Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 comes with a dual rear camera setup

 

For storing content, the Nokia 2.4 offers 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable using a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 165.85x76.30x8.69mm and weighs 189 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4

Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 3.4 price, Nokia 3.4 specifications, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 price, Nokia 2.4 specifications, Nokia 2.4, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
Mi Smart Speaker Expected to Launch in India on September 29

Related Stories

Nokia 3.4 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Nokia 2.4 Debuts As Well: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Brings Unlimited Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, More
  2. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  3. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Mukesh Ambani Plans $54 Smartphone After Google Deal: Report
  5. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  7. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  8. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  10. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 3.4 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Nokia 2.4 Debuts As Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Mi Smart Speaker Expected to Launch in India on September 29
  3. Zoom, Twitter Hit by Allegations of Racial Bias in Algorithms, Twitter Says Work to Be Done
  4. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  5. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatches With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched
  6. TikTok Proposes Social Media Coalition to Curb Harmful Content
  7. Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. COVID-19 Surveillance Tool Apparently Used in Uttar Pradesh Exposed Data of Over 80 Lakh People: Researchers
  9. Jio Postpaid Plus Announced, Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, and More
  10. Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com