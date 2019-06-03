Technology News

Nokia 3 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With May Android Security Patch

Juho Sarvikas announced the news via his Twitter account.

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With May Android Security Patch

Nokia 3 was launched in June 2017 in India

Highlights
  • Nokia 3 now runs on Android 9 operating system
  • The Android Pie update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA)
  • The smartphone was launched two years back in 2017

Unlike other smartphone brands on the market, HMD Global has been very much committed to its promise of delivering timely software updates for their Nokia smartphones. These software updates include three years of security patches and two major Android OS updates. And, not just for the mid-range Nokia phones, but the company has also been consistent with the entry-level Nokia phones when it comes to offering the latest Android version. Now, keeping its word, the company has released the Android 9 Pie update for its two-year-old entry-level Nokia 3 smartphone.

According to a tweet by HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, the Nokia 3 smartphone that was launched in 2017 as a part of the Android One programme has started receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update. He also pointed over the fact that the company has kept its promise of delivering two years of Android updates.

 

With Android 9.0 Pie, the Nokia 3 will get a host of new features and changes that come with the software. As a changelog screenshot shared by a Nokia 3 user, the update includes new system navigation, revamped settings and notifications, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, and the May Android Security patch.

The Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 3 is rolling out now over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all devices over the coming days.

Nokia 3 (2017) price and specifications

To recall, the Nokia 3 was launched in the Indian market in June of 2017 at a price of Rs. 9,499. At the time, the phone was running on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD (720x1280px) resolution. There's a quad-core MediaTek 6736 SoC under the hood, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable to up to 128GB via a microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a 2,630mAh battery. In terms of optics, there's an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash at the rear and an 8-megapixel camera at the front to take care of selfies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Feels solid
  • Stock Android experience
  • Dedicated slots for SIMs and microSD card
  • Bad
  • Average overall performance
  • Camera quality is below par
  • No fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Nokia 3 review
Display5.00-inch
ProcessorMediaTek 6737
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity2630mAh
Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 3, Android 9 Pie, Android One
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Oppo F11 Pro 64GB Variant Price in India Cut, Oppo A5 64GB Variant Price Also Slashed
In China's Tech Hub Shenzhen, an Electric Transport Boom Runs on State Subsidies
Nokia 3 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With May Android Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  3. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  4. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  5. Oppo A5, Oppo F11 Pro 64GB Models Get a Price Cut in India
  6. Samsung Launches New Laptops That Look Like MacBook Pro Models
  7. Swiggy Launches Daily App for Homestyle Meals
  8. Realme 3 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Store
  9. Panasonic Lumix S1H Can Shoot 6K Video, Coming Soon
  10. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.