Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Phones Receiving January 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

The security update is rolling out for the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India, as per a report.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 January 2021 17:35 IST
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Phones Receiving January 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports

The January 2021 Android security patch for the Nokia 7.1 is around 21.06MB

Highlights
  • The security patch update for Nokia 6.1 Plus is reportedly 21MB in size
  • You can check for the security update manually in Settings
  • The update could be rolling out globally for the other three Nokia phones

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 3.1 are receiving the January 2021 Android security patch, as per reports. The security update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus is said to be rolling out in India and is around 21MB in size. The updates for four Nokia phones seem to only carry the security patch, and not any other features. If you haven't received a notification for the update on your eligible Nokia device, you can check for the update manually in Settings.

As per a report by Nokiamob, the update for Nokia 6.1 Plus is currently rolling out only in India, but will likely expand to other regions soon. The phone was launched back in August 2018.

The January 2021 Android security patch for the Nokia 7.1 is around 21.06MB, according to another report by Nokiamob. The security patch update for Nokia 3.1 is reportedly 60.15MB in size and for the Nokia 3.2 is 16.30MB in size. While it is not clear which specific region the security updates for these three phones are rolling out to, the report suggests that it could be a global rollout.

Screenshots of the updates in the reports indicate that the updates for the Nokia phones only carry the January 2021 Android security patch; no other features are mentioned. Users are recommended by Nokia to use Wi-Fi to download the updates, if possible.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that three new phones from the company, Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 could launch in Q1 or early Q2 this year. The Nokia 1.4 is relatively new, but the Nokia 6.3 and the Nokia 7.3 were earlier expected to launch in the third quarter of 2020 at the European tech show IFA 2020.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Face recognition is iffy
  • Competition offers better specifications
Read detailed Nokia 7.1 review
Display 5.84-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3060mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3060mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • All-day battery life
  • Stock Android with no bloatware
  • Bad
  • Poor performance
  • Cameras lack features
  • Base variant lacks a fingerprint sensor
  • Large and bulky
Read detailed Nokia 3.2 review
Display 6.26-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 7.1, Android Security Patch, Android, Nokia
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Phones Receiving January 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
