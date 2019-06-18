Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have received a discount of Rs. 500 in India. Both budget Nokia phones were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona back in February and were launched in India just last month. Based on Google's Android One programme, the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 both run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and come preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera capabilities. The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 price in India

The Nokia India website as well as Flipkart are showing the latest discount. The Nokia 3.2 price has been cut from Rs. 8,990 to Rs. 8,490 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is currently available at Rs. 10,290, down from Rs. 10,790. Similarly, the Nokia 4.2 price has been slashed from Rs. 10,990 to Rs. 10,490 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

Notably, the listing of both the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 on the Nokia India site confirms that the latest price cut comes from a special discount offer that is valid until June 30.

Customers purchasing the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 through the Nokia India site until June 30 are eligible for a one-time screen replacement through Servify. Moreover, Vodafone and Idea subscribers purchasing the new Nokia phones are entitled to receive a Rs. 2,500 instant cashback through 50 vouchers of Rs. 50 each.

As we mentioned earlier, the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 debuted at MWC 2019 in February and were launched in India last month. Both phones are based on Google's Android One programme.

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.2 houses a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 autofocus lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Nokia 3.2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The 32GB variant of the Nokia 3.2 also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, though it's missing in the 16GB variant. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ 720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nokia 4.2 has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). It comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio on the connectivity front. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery.