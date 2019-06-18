Technology News
loading

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500 in Limited Period Offer

The special discount is valid until June 30.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 10:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500 in Limited Period Offer

Nokia 4.2 comes in lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 debuted at MWC 2019 in February
  • Both phones were launched in India last month
  • Nokia India website is showing the new prices

Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have received a discount of Rs. 500 in India. Both budget Nokia phones were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona back in February and were launched in India just last month. Based on Google's Android One programme, the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 both run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and come preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera capabilities. The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 price in India

The Nokia India website as well as Flipkart are showing the latest discount. The Nokia 3.2 price has been cut from Rs. 8,990 to Rs. 8,490 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is currently available at Rs. 10,290, down from Rs. 10,790. Similarly, the Nokia 4.2 price has been slashed from Rs. 10,990 to Rs. 10,490 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

Notably, the listing of both the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 on the Nokia India site confirms that the latest price cut comes from a special discount offer that is valid until June 30.

Customers purchasing the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 through the Nokia India site until June 30 are eligible for a one-time screen replacement through Servify. Moreover, Vodafone and Idea subscribers purchasing the new Nokia phones are entitled to receive a Rs. 2,500 instant cashback through 50 vouchers of Rs. 50 each.

As we mentioned earlier, the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 debuted at MWC 2019 in February and were launched in India last month. Both phones are based on Google's Android One programme.

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.2 houses a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 autofocus lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Nokia 3.2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The 32GB variant of the Nokia 3.2 also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, though it's missing in the 16GB variant. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ 720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nokia 4.2 has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). It comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio on the connectivity front. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • All-day battery life
  • Stock Android with no bloatware
  • Bad
  • Poor performance
  • Cameras lack features
  • Base variant lacks a fingerprint sensor
  • Large and bulky
Read detailed Nokia 3.2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 429
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design, good build quality
  • Stock Android without bloatware
  • Bad
  • Sluggish performance
  • Camera performance and quality issues
  • Low battery capacity, slow charging
Read detailed Nokia 4.2 review
Display5.71-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Nokia 3.2 price in India, Nokia 3.2 specifications, Nokia 4.2 price in India, Nokia 4.2 specifications, Nokia 4.2, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
A Teenager Didn't Come Home. An iPhone App Led Her Mother to a Ravine.
WhatsApp Asked for Help to Locate Missing Backpacker in Australia
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500 in Limited Period Offer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  4. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. A Teenager Didn't Come Home. An iPhone App Led Her Mother to a Ravine.
  7. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  9. Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  10. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.