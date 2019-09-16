Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have been listed with price cuts in India. The two phones were launched at MWC 2019, and were made available in India in May this year. They received a temporary price cut of Rs. 500 in the month of June, and the two phones are now listed with a price cut yet again. The Nokia 3.2 sees a price cut of up to Rs. 1,791 whereas the Nokia 4.2 sees a price cut of Rs. 1,491.

The Nokia 3.2 is currently priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone was originally launched at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,790, respectively. This means the 2GB RAM option gets a price cut of Rs. 991 and the 3GB RAM option gets a price cut of Rs. 1,791. It is listed in Black and Steel colour options.

Similarly, the Nokia 4.2 is currently priced at Rs. 9,499 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone was launched at Rs. 10,990, effectively cutting the price down by Rs. 1,491. It is listed in a single Black colour option.

The new prices are reflecting on the Nokia online webstore. Offers listed include Rs. 2,500 instant cashback by way of 50 vouchers of Rs. 50 each to Vodafone and Idea subscribers, and no-cost EMI options up to 9 months.

The phones were made available in retail stores as well, and the new prices should be effective there also. Furthermore, the nature of these price cuts – whether temporary or permanent - hasn't been confirmed as of yet. We have contacted HMD Global regarding a clarification, and will update this copy as soon as we hear back.

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.2 runs Android 9 Pie and has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 3.2 houses a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 autofocus lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

The Nokia 3.2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. The 32GB variant of the Nokia 3.2 also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, though it's missing in the 16GB variant. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 4.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch HD+ 720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Nokia 4.2 has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). It comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio on the connectivity front. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery.