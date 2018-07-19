Nokia 3.1, first launched in Moscow in late May, has now made its way into the Indian market. HMD Global, the current custodian of Nokia phones, has made official its latest budget smartphone in the country. Key highlights of the Nokia smartphone include its stock Android One certification, an 18:9 HD+ panel, and a 2,990mAh battery. As part of the Android One programme, the Nokia 3.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of major OS updates from launch. To recall, the company had announced three phones at the Moscow event back in May 2018 - namely, the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1.

Nokia 3.1 price in India, launch offers

Nokia 3.1 price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, which is the only one coming to Indian markets. It will be made available in Blue/ Copper, Black/ Chrome, and White/ Iron colour options, and the phone will be sold starting July 21 across major mobile retailers and online via Paytm Mall and Nokia's online store. Starting with offers on Paytm Mall, customers buying Nokia 3.1 from an offline retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will be entitled to 10 percent cashback on subsequent recharges and bill payments on Paytm. Customers buying the smartphone are also eligible for two Rs. 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm. Lastly, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards are entitled to 5 percent cashback on purchase. In terms of telecom offers, Idea and Vodafone users will be given certain benefits, and we've requested clarification on these from HMD Global.

Nokia 3.1 specifications

The Nokia 3.1 runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It features an octa-core MediaTek MT6750N clocked at 1.5GHz, paired with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Nokia 3.1 bears a single 13-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/2.0 and an LED flash. As for selfies and video calling, the handset comes with 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degrees field-of-view. Battery capacity under the hood of the phone is capped at 2,990mAh.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Nokia 3.1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 146.25x68.65x8.7mm and weighs 138.3 grams.