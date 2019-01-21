NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 9 Pie Update Expected Soon, Geekbench Listing Tips

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 9 Pie Update Expected Soon, Geekbench Listing Tips

Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 9,999

Highlights

  • Nokia 3.1 Plus spotted on Geekbench
  • The listing suggests the smartphone will get Android Pie soon
  • It received a multi-core score of 3,520

Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in October last year, and it runs on Android Oreo out of the box. The smartphone is part of the Android One program, and is still waiting in line to get the Android Pie update. However, several new Geekbench listings now suggest that the smartphone is set to get the update soon. The Nokia 3.1 Plus was spotted on the benchmarking site multiple times running on Android Pie software. HMD Global recently rolled out the Android Pie update for Nokia 8 Sirocco as well.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone was spotted on Geekbench three times, and all the three listings claim that the smartphone is running on Android Pie. This suggests that the phone will indeed get the Android Pie update soon. One of the listing shows the Nokia 3.1 Plus single-core score as 834, and its multi-core score as 3,520. The other two listings also have almost similar scores.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus recently received a price cut in India, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone is made available via several online and offline channels across India. It was launched in October for Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

Recently, the Nokia phones that got the Android Pie update include Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8, Nokia X5, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7.1.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass - without any display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM option.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and a 1.12-micron pixel size and 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor along with an f/2.4, fixed focus lens and the same 1.12-micron pixel size. Users will be able to re-focus photos after they have been shot. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.2, fixed focus lens and a 1.12-micron pixel size.

HMD Global has provided 32GB onboard storage options on the Nokia 3.1 Plus that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Nokia 3.1 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 156.68x76.44x8.19mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels good
  • Large screen
  • Incredible battery life
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Below-average performance
  • Disappointing cameras
Read detailed Nokia 3.1 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global, Android Pie
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
Selection Day: Part 2 – Netflix Releases First Look of Cricket Drama’s Return
Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 9 Pie Update Expected Soon, Geekbench Listing Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date, and More News This Week
  2. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off - The Best Deals So Far
  5. Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
  6. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Has Kicked Off and Here Are the Best Deals So Far
  8. Honor 10 Lite Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.