Nokia 3.1 Plus Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999

, 14 January 2019
Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India last October with a price tag of Rs. 11,499

Highlights

  • Nokia 3.1 Plus price has been dropped to Rs. 9,999
  • Amazon.in and Flipkart are reflecting the new price
  • The online Nokia store is yet to show the latest change, though

Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India has been dropped. The smartphone that was launched at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration is now available at Rs. 9,999. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is yet to revise the price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus on the online Nokia store listing. However, Amazon.in and Flipkart are already reflecting the latest price cut. The key highlights of the Nokia 3.1 Plus include its 6-inch HD+ IPS display, octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,500mAh battery.

The revised Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India is applicable to all channels, including online and offline stores. The online Nokia store, however, yet to show the official price cut. Meanwhile, Amazon.in and Flipkart have started reflecting the new development. HMD Global has confirmed the price drop, first reported by NokiaPowerUser, to Gadgets 360.

While Amazon India has listed the Nokia 3.1 Plus with a price tag of Rs. 9,999, Flipkart has started selling the smartphone at Rs. 9,990. Amazon.in has also listed no-cost EMI options for eligible customers.

Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India back in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. The global average price of the handset was set at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 12,900). It was initially available only via offline stores, apart from Nokia India's own online store.

The new price drop comes just a day after HMD Global conducted the Nokia Days sale on Flipkart. The online sale that was live until January 13 brought a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.1 Plus runs Android Oreo and is a part of Google's Android One programme that is designed to offer speedy updates along with a stock experience. The smartphone also features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass - all without sporting a display notch.

There is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone also comes with 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

Nokia 3.1 Plus Review

HMD Global has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Nokia 3.1 Plus that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF lens, and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary, monochrome sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus lens. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus lens and 1.12-micron pixel size.

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 3.1 Plus has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Nokia 3.1 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 156.68x76.44x8.19mm.

 

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels good
  • Large screen
  • Incredible battery life
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Below-average performance
  • Disappointing cameras
Read detailed Nokia 3.1 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India, Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo A71
