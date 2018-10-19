Nokia 3.1 Plus to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

Nokia 3.1 Plus, which was launched in India earlier this month, will go on sale for the first time in the country today. The budget smartphone will be available via the Nokia Online Store, apart from via offline retailers. To recall, the India launch was the first time the Nokia 3.1 Plus was unveiled, and is the first budget offering from HMD Global to feature a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is also part of the Android One programme, with a promise for timely version and security updates.

Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India

The Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Blue, White, and Baltic colour options. HMD Global has additionally tied up with Bharti Airtel to bundle free 1TB data on plans above Rs. 199.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.1 Plus runs Android Oreo, and is part of the Android One programme. It features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass - without any display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and a 1.12-micron pixel size and 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor along with an f/2.4, fixed focus lens and the same 1.12-micron pixel size. Users will be able to re-focus photos after they have been shot. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.2, fixed focus lens and a 1.12-micron pixel size.

HMD Global has provided 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options on the Nokia 3.1 Plus that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Snsors on board the Nokia 3.1 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 156.68x76.44x8.19mm.