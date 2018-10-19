NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 3.1 Plus to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

, 19 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.1 Plus to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 11,499

Highlights

  • Nokia 3.1 Plus to go on sale via offline retailers, Nokia's online store
  • It was launched in India last week
  • The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup

Nokia 3.1 Plus, which was launched in India earlier this month, will go on sale for the first time in the country today. The budget smartphone will be available via the Nokia Online Store, apart from via offline retailers. To recall, the India launch was the first time the Nokia 3.1 Plus was unveiled, and is the first budget offering from HMD Global to feature a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is also part of the Android One programme, with a promise for timely version and security updates.

Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India

The Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Blue, White, and Baltic colour options. HMD Global has additionally tied up with Bharti Airtel to bundle free 1TB data on plans above Rs. 199.

 

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.1 Plus runs Android Oreo, and is part of the Android One programme. It features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass - without any display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0, PDAF lens and a 1.12-micron pixel size and 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor along with an f/2.4, fixed focus lens and the same 1.12-micron pixel size. Users will be able to re-focus photos after they have been shot. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.2, fixed focus lens and a 1.12-micron pixel size.

Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Redmi 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1

HMD Global has provided 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options on the Nokia 3.1 Plus that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Snsors on board the Nokia 3.1 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 156.68x76.44x8.19mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus Price in India, Nokia 3.1 Plus Specifications, Mobiles, Android, HMD Global
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India Launch Set for Next Month, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive
Half-Life 2: The Orange Box, Left 4 Dead, More Have Been Enhanced for Xbox One X
Nokia 3.1 Plus to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Other Xiaomi Phones Get Discounts Offline
  2. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 'Vacation Mode', Linked Accounts
  4. Mi Band 3 Now Available to Buy via Offline Stores in India
  5. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 With Redefined S Pen Now in India
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M1 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1: What's Different
  8. Tom Holland Shows Off New Spider-Man Suit as Sequel Wraps Filming
  9. Nokia 7.1 With Android 9.0 Pie Surfaces on Geekbench
  10. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.