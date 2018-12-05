Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus appear set to be unveiled for European markets, alongside the anticipated Nokia 8.1, at HMD Global's Dubai event on Wednesday. To recall, the smartphones were unveiled in India earlier this year, and now, a Dutch retailer has listed them with price ahead of the Dubai launch event - tipping that they will make their European debut. Separately, the Nokia 8.1 has been spotted in a promo video leak, and if it is accurate, it appears that the smartphone is indeed the global variant of the Nokia X7 - though it seems to have a slightly larger display notch.

According to the listings by Dutch retailer Belsimpel, the Nokia 3.1 Plus will be priced at EUR 179 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be priced at EUR 259, once again for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Both smartphones are listed as "no longer available to buy", though we can expect that to change at some point after the Dubai event. The listings were first spotted by Dutch blog Android Planet.

Specifications remain the same as the models brought to India - to recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India in August at Rs. 10,999, and was given a global average price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 15,900), while the Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India in October, priced at Rs. 11,499, with a global average price of EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 13,600).

Now, we can move on to the Nokia 8.1 leaked promo video. Shared by NokiaPowerUser, the video leak shows it will feature a PureDisplay with HDR10 support - just like the Nokia X7 - as well as a Zeiss branded dual rear camera setup. The company in the leaked video is also touting improved low-light photography, AI portrait shots, and bokeh functionality. A fingerprint sensor is seen on the rear panel, below the vertically-aligned dual rear camera setup. You can check out the video below:

Separately, the report adds that the Nokia 8.1's colour variants will include Blue Silver, Iron Steel, and Steel Copper. The China launch of the Nokia X7 - back in October - had seen slightly different colour options unveiled.