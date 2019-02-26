Technology News

Nokia 3.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch

, 26 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 3.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch

Nokia 3.1 Plus was originally introduced back in October 2018

Highlights

  • Nokia 3.1 Plus Android Pie update is available over-the-air (OTA)
  • The phone was launched with Android Oreo on-board
  • Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ screen

Continuing its update streak this month, HMD Global has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for its Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone. The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Nokia 3.1 Plus owners over the next few days. The Nokia 3.1 Plus update comes just days after the company had released the same update for Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 8 smartphones. HMD Global is now close to updating its entire lineup of smartphones to Android 9 Pie.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas announced the arrival of the Android Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus on Twitter earlier today. As all the updates are released in batches, not everyone will receive the update immediately. As we mentioned earlier, it will take a few days for the update to reach all Nokia 3.1 Plus owners. If you don't want to wait for the official update notification, you can head over to Settings > About Phone > Software updates to manually check for the update.

The exact size of the Android Pie update is unclear at this point, however the Nokia 3.1 Plus update brings new system navigation, upgraded settings menu, and improvements to notifications. Additionally, you can expect to see Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and Predictive App Actions. The update also includes the February security patch to the smartphone.

 

To recall, the Nokia 3.1 Plus was introduced in October 2018. The phone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS screen and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC. Among other specifications, the Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM, 16GB/ 32GB of inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (upto 400GB).

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary monochrome sensor. There is a 8-megapixel front shooter on the phone as well.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels good
  • Large screen
  • Incredible battery life
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Below-average performance
  • Disappointing cameras
Read detailed Nokia 3.1 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Nokia 3.1 Plus, Android 9 Pie, Android Pie, HMD Global
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e India Launch Set for March 6
Nokia 3.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With February Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Leaked Renders Show 3 Colour Options
  2. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Setup Unveiled at MWC 2019
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50 Price Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. HTC 5G Hub Launched at MWC 2019 With Snapdragon 855, 7,660mAh Battery
  5. Asus Smartphones Discounted in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest
  6. Realme 3 Leaks Again Ahead of March 4 Launch
  7. Nubia Alpha Smartwatch With Foldable OLED Display Launched at MWC
  8. Vivo iQoo Phone Pops Up on TENAA, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus With 21:9 Displays Launched at MWC 2019
  10. Sony SBH82D Open Ear Bluetooth Headphones Launched at MWC 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.