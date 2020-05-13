Nokia 3.1 Plus has started receiving the Android 10 update and the April 2020 security patch in India on May 13. The update is being rolled out in waves, and only 10 percent of users are receiving the update today. The 38 countries along with India that are receiving the Android 10 update in the first wave include Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, and Indonesia, to name a few. As per the post, the target is to reach 50 percent by May 16, and 100 percent deployment of the Android 10 update by May 18.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus software update was announced on the phone's community forum. As per the post, countries that are part of the first wave to receive the Android 10 update are:

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya. Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The community forum also stated that details of the countries that will receive the Android 10 update in the second wave will be shared soon. All Nokia 3.1 Plus users in the aforementioned countries will receive Android 10 update by May 18.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update

The Nokia 3.1 Plus community forum did not include the changelog for the update. However, users on Twitter posted screenshots that show the firmware version of the Android 10 update as V3.15H, which is 1.24GB in size. The update includes April 2020 Android security patch, along with Android 10 features such as Dark mode, Smart reply, Gesture navigation and additional controls for privacy and location.

Users will automatically be notified when the OTA update is ready on their Nokia 3.1 Plus phone. They can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > About phone > System updates.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus that was launched in India in October 2018 with Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone started receiving Android 9 Pie update in February 2019.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM. The dual rear camera setup includes a primary 13-megapixel camera and there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.