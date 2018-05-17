Nokia 3.1 Alleged Photo Leak Tips Dual Camera Setup, White Colour Variant

HMD Global has announced a big "Nokia phones" global launch event on May 29, and it is largely expected to launch the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 refreshes. The Nokia 3.1 or Nokia 3(2018) in particular, has been leaked previously, and now a new photo leak gives us an alleged first look of the design of the budgeted smartphone. The leak also states that the Nokia 3.1 will also be a part of the Android One initiative, like the models launched at MWC 2018 earlier in the year.

The photo was posted on Baidu and spotted first by Nokia Latest. It shows the back case of the smartphone with the Nokia and Android One branding, and a squarish design frame. This reminded of the discontinued Lumia series of Nokia, and if this leak is true, then a white coloured Nokia 3.1 is in the offing. Furthermore, the budget device has a capsule-like cut out at the back housing the dual camera setup and another circular cut out for the fingerprint scanner.

There is no real proof that this leaked casing is of the Nokia 3.1, and it could prove to be a completely different smartphone in the works. In any case, we recommend you to take all these leaks with a pinch of salt until the official details are out.

At MWC, HMD had confirmed that the refresh of Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 were in the offing. Leaks surrounding the same are also picking up pace recently, and these three smartphones could indeed see the light of the day at the event on May 29. The Nokia 3.1 was spotted under testing recently, indicative of a close launch as well.