HMD Global has slashed prices of select smartphone models in India, with entry-level models receiving price cuts between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500, and the Nokia flagship seeing its price slashed by Rs. 13,000. Here are the details of all the smartphones that have received price cuts.

First up is the Nokia 3.1 variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which will now retail at Rs. 10,999 instead of its old price of Rs. 11,999, a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The Nokia 3.1 was launched in India in May, with the 3GB/ 32GB variant launching in August alongside the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1.

The Nokia 3.1 runs Android 8.0 Oreo as part of the Android One programme. It sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC.

Next, the Nokia 5.1 variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB stage, which has a new price of Rs. 12,999, a price cut of Rs. 1,500.

The Nokia 5.1 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6755S SoC.

The Nokia 6.1 is up next, with both 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB variants of the smartphone getting price cuts of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000 respectively. The 3GB Nokia 6.1 will now retail at Rs. 13,499, while the 4GB Nokia 6.1 has a new price of Rs. 16,499.

The Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) launched in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. A month later, the 4GB RAM variant was unveiled at Rs. 18,999. In August, the two variants got a price cut, with the both variants becoming 1,500 cheaper.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Finally, we have the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, which has got a big price cut of Rs. 13,000. The smartphone, which was launched in India in April, will now retail at Rs. 36,999, as compared to the launch price of Rs. 49,999.

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 Sirocco is a part of the Android One initiative and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box. It comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560) pOLED display which curves at the sides, has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and is covered by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.