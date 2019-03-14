Nokia 3.1 has started receiving its Android Pie update. HMD Global has been relatively active when it comes to rolling out quick software updates for its portfolio of Nokia-branded smartphones. HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas has now revealed that the rollout of Android Pie update for the Nokia 3.1 has begun. The Nokia 3.1 started receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update back in September last year, and within a span of six months, it has started receiving the next major Android update. Unfortunately, there is no word whether the Android Pie update's rollout is global or if it is limited to certain regions at the moment.

The HMD Global executive tweeted earlier on Thursday that the rollout of Android Pie update for the Nokia 3.1 has commenced. However, he did not specify whether it is a staged rollout or if the latest Android update is being released simultaneously for Nokia 3.1 users across the globe. It is also not clear whether the update also brings the latest Android security patch.

It is worth mentioning here that the Nokia 3.1 Plus also started receiving the Android Pie update with the February security patch last month. As far as specifications go, the Nokia 3.1 sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6750N processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Nokia 3.1 comes equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, while the front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degrees field-of-view. The device packs a 2,990mAh battery. The Nokia 3.1 recently received a price cut and can now be purchased for Rs. 8,999 in India.