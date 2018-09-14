HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 smartphone in July, and it was one of the few smartphones to run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. However, the company is looking to rectify that, as users are now reporting receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo update. This update is apparently being rolled out to Nokia 3.1 users in India first, and therefore it may be some weeks before the audience in other regions receive the update. The Android 8.1 Oreo update also brings the September security patch, along with a few other improvements.

According to members on the Nokia Community forum, Indian users are reporting of the Android 8.1 Oreo rollout. The new update is said to bring along the September security update, and the size of it is 1125MB. The changelog states that the Android 8.1 Oreo update brings revamped power menu, new settings menu, it shows Bluetooth battery percentage, and also brings overall improved system stability. As mentioned, the September security patch is also bundled inside. Now that the update has rolled out for users in India, Nokia 3.1 users across the globe should receive it in the coming weeks. The rollout was first reported by Nokiamob.

Nokia 3.1 price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both the variants are available in three colour options - Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron. The smartphone is available across major mobile retailers and online via Paytm Mall and Nokia's online store.

Nokia 3.1 specifications

The Nokia 3.1 runs Android One-based Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It features an octa-core MediaTek MT6750N clocked at 1.5GHz, paired with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Nokia 3.1 bears a single 13-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/2.0 and an LED flash. As for selfies and video calling, the handset comes with 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degrees field-of-view. Battery capacity under the hood of the phone is capped at 2,990mAh.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Nokia 3.1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone measures 146.25x68.65x8.7mm and weighs 138.3 grams.