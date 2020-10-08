Technology News
Nokia 3.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

Nokia 3.1 users were expected to receive the update in second quarter of this year.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 8 October 2020 10:53 IST
Nokia 3.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

Nokia 3.1 came with Android 8.0 Oreo upon launch in May 2018

Highlights
  • Nokia 3.1 starts receiving Android 10 update in batches
  • India among the first wave of countries to receive Android 10 update
  • Nokia 3.1 users were expected to receive the update in Q2 2020

Nokia 3.1 has started receiving Android 10 update in India and several more countries. The affordable smartphone was released with Android 8.0 Oreo when it was launched in May 2018. Nokia licensee HMD Global had earlier announced that the Nokia 3.1 would receive the update in the second quarter of this year. However, Nokia 3.1 users had to wait longer than that to receive the same. The update is being rolled out in stages and India is among the many countries listed to be a part of the first wave.

HMD Global announced in a community post that Android 10 is finally being rolled out to Nokia 3.1 handsets. Apart from India, the first wave of countries set to receive the update includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The post also specified that half of the markets will receive the over-the-air (OTA) update by October 10 and a complete rollout will be done by October 12. HMD Global had earlier announced that Nokia 3.1 smartphones would get the Android 10 update in Q2 2020. However, plans got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Android 10 brings in several features such as Dark theme, Smart Reply, intuitive gestures, and more control over privacy and security. It also includes a Sound Amplifier feature that boosts, filters, and fine tunes your phone's audio for a better aural experience. Users can also set daily time limits on websites and apps. Android 10 also allows parents to set up healthy digital habits for children via Family Link parental controls.

In other Android and Nokia-related news, Google announced earlier this week that Android Go phones are getting a night mode feature on the camera app in the form of an OTA update. Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, tweeted that Nokia 1.3 will be getting the feature, making it one of the first phones running on Android Go to receive the same.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

