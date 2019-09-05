Technology News
Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phones Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications

The Nokia 800 Tough is priced at EUR 109 and will be available starting October.

Updated: 5 September 2019 20:00 IST
Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phones Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications

Nokia 800 Tough has IP68 certification

Highlights
  • Nokia 800 Tough comes in Dark Steel and Desert Sand options
  • Nokia 2720 comes with WhatsApp, Facebook apps preloaded
  • Nokia 110 (2019) comes with mini-SIM support, qVGA camera

Alongside the launch of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, HMD Global has also launched three new feature phones at the pre-IFA 2019 event. The Nokia 110 (2019), Nokia 800 Tough, and Nokia 2720 Flip feature phones have been announced catering to different needs and at different price points. The launch of three new products in the feature phone segment reinstates faith that there is still a market for these basic-functional mobile devices. The Nokia 800 Tough's big USP is its resistance to water, dust, accidental drops, and extreme temperatures. The Nokia 2720 Flip, on the other hand, offers a clamshell-like open-and-shut body for those who prefer them, and the Nokia 110 (2019) is essentially a revamped version of the Nokia 110 launched in 2012.

Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110 (2019) price

The Nokia 800 Tough is priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 8,600) and will be available starting October. The phone has been launched in Dark Steel and Desert Sand colour options.

The Nokia 2720 Flip is priced at EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 7,000) and is slated to be available sometime this month. It will be offered in Black and Grey colour options.

Lastly, the Nokia 110 (2019) is priced at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,400), and it will also be made available sometime this month. It has launched in three colour options – Ocean Blue, Pink, and Black.

Nokia 800 Tough specifications, features

The Nokia 800 Tough comes with an IP68 water and dust certification, and is able to withstand accidental drops and extreme temperatures as well, thanks to its military standard MIL-STD-810G certification. It runs on KaiOS and has 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is powered by the Qualcomm 205 mobile platform, and packs 512MB RAM. Internal storage is at 4GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 32GB).

The dual-SIM feature phone has a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash support and it packs a 2,100mAh battery. It is touted to offer up to 9.4 hours of 4G talk time and 22.4 days of standby time. Connectivity options include Blutooth v4.1, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, LTE Cat. 4, and more. The dimensions of the Nokia 800 Tough measure at 145.4x62.1x16.11mm, and it weighs 161 grams. The phone comes with a flashlight, loud speaker, and the phone book supports 1,000 contacts. The Nokia 800 Tough also comes with Google Assistant support, and comes with preloaded apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Nokia 2720 Flip specifications, features

The Nokia 2720 Flip has a clamshell-like design, and comes with two screens. The external screen lets you see notifications or check who is calling, before flipping it open and revealing the main display. Nokia 2720 Flip also has an emergency button that sends an emergency text message,e address book. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on KaiOS, has a 2.8-inch QVGA main display, and a 1.3-inch (240x240 pixels) secondary outer display. It is also powered by the Qualcomm 205 mobile platform, and packs 512MB RAM. Internal storage is at 4GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 32GB).

nokia2720flip gadgets360 main Nokia 2720 Flip

Nokia 2720 Flip

The feature phone has a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash support and it packs a 1,500mAh removable battery. It supports up to 9.4 hours of 4G talk time and 14 days of 4G standby time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4, Micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, LTE Cat 4, and more. The phone comes with a flashlight, loud speaker, and the phone book supports 1,000 contacts. When open, the dimensions measure at 192.7x54.5x11.6mm, and when shut the dimensions measure at 104.8x54.5x18.7mm.

Nokia 110 (2019) specifications, features

The Nokia 110 (2019) has a candy bar form factor, and runs on the Nokia Series 30+ software. It has a 1.77-inch QVGA display and offers 4MB RAM. Internal storage is also at 4MB with the option to expand further using a micro SD card (up to 32GB). The dimensions of the feature phone measure at 115.15x49.85x14.3mm, and it weighs only 74.96 grams. It comes with a Mini-SIM support, a qVGA camera, LED torchlight, and FM radio.

nokia1102019 gadgets360 main Nokia 110 (2019)

Nokia 110 (2019)

The phone packs an 800mAh battery that is touted to last up to 14 hours of talk time, and up to 18.5 days of standby time. The Nokia 110 (2019) comes pre-loaded with the Snake game and has four try and buy games like Ninja Up, Airstrike, Penalty Cup, and Doodle Jump. Connectivity options include Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phones Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
