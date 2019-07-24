Another Nokia 105 reboot and Nokia 220 refresh with 4G support are official. HMD Global on Wednesday announced the two new feature phones that will go on sale next month. The latest iteration of Nokia 105 sports a polycarbonate body and will be offered in three colour options. The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system (OS). The Nokia 220 4G, on the other hand, sports a brand-new design but shares some specifications to the original Nokia 220.

Nokia 105 is a familiar name for Nokia enthusiasts. The original feature phone with the Nokia 105 branding was released back in 2013 with a 1.45-inch TFT screen with 128x128 pixels resolution, Nokia Series 30 operating system, and 800mAh battery that was claimed to last 35 days on standby. Microsoft in 2015 released a new version of Nokia 105 with Series 30+ OS and increased storage. The first reboot of Nokia 105 came in 2017, when HMD Global re-introduced the Nokia 105 with a fresh design and several other tweaks. The latest version is the fourth-generation of the phone.

Nokia 220 was first launched in 2014 and the new Nokia 220 4G is its first refresh. As the name suggests that new model brings 4G support, but there are a number of other changes as well.

Nokia 105, Nokia 220 4G price

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 105 price has been set at EUR 13 (roughly Rs. 1,000). It will go on sale starting August in Blue, Pink, and Black colours. HMD Global has not revealed exactly which markets will be getting the phone first. Nokia 220 4G carries a price tag of EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 3,000). It will be available beginning Mid-August in Blue and Black colours.

Nokia 105, Nokia 220 4G specifications

The latest version of Nokia 105 aka Nokia 105 (2019) features 1.77-inch QQVGA (120x160 pixels) screen and runs on Series 30+ OS. It also features a Micro-USB 1.1 port, 2G connectivity, FM radio, and 800mAh battery. Additionally, the phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Mini-SIM slot (dual-SIM support in some markets).

Nokia 220 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QQVGA (120x160 pixels) screen and runs on Feature OS. Other specifications of the phone include Micro-USB 2.0 port, Nano-SIM card slot (dual-SIM support in select markets), 4G with 2G fallback, Bluetooth 4.2, and rear VGA camera. Additionally, you will get 1200mAh battery, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack.