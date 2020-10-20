Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G feature phones have been launched in India. The new Nokia phones support 4G VoLTE calling and come with wireless FM radio. The feature phones also include dedicated function keys and provide up to 24 days of standby time on a single charge. Nokia 225 4G also features a camera at the back to let users capture and share their memories on the go. Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G were originally launched in China earlier this month.

Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G price in India

Nokia 215 4G price in India has been set at Rs. 2,949, while Nokia 225 4G carries a price tag of Rs. 3,499. Nokia 215 4G comes in Black and Cyan Green colour options. In contrast, the Nokia 225 4G is offered in Black, Classic Blue, and Metallic Sand shades. Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G will be available for purchase through Nokia India online store from Friday, October 23, while offline retailers will start selling the phones from November 6. Nokia 225 4G will also be available through Flipkart from Friday.

Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G share a similar list of specifications. Both run on RTOS based on the Series 30+ operating system and come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phones also include 128MB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G both have 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones also come with a pre-installed MP3 player.

Nokia licensee HMD Global has also provided a 1,150mAh removable battery on both Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G. Speaking of differences, Nokia 225 4G carries a 0.3-megapixel snapper on the back to let you capture photos and videos in VGA resolution. It isn't provided on Nokia 215 4G.

Nokia 215 4G doesn't include a rear camera that's featured on Nokia 225 4G

Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G measures 124.7x51.0x13.7mm. In terms of weight, the Nokia 215 4G is at 90.3 grams, while the Nokia 225 4G weighs 90.1 grams.

