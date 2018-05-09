Just hours after HMD Global confirmed the arrival of the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in India, Amazon has now listed the smartphone on its website. The e-commerce site has begun taking notification registrations, and has revealed that the 4GB RAM variant of Nokia 6 (2018) aka Nokia 6.1 will be sold in the country via its platform starting May 13 at a price of Rs. 18,999. Currently, the Nokia 6 (2018) 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is being sold in India at a retail price of Rs. 16,999.

Launch offers for the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant on Amazon India include No Cost EMI, Rs. 2,000 cashback for Airtel 4G subscribers, free Airtel TV subscription, free 12 months damage insurance by Servify, 25 percent discount on domestic hotels booking through MakeMyTrip, and free customisable prints or 20 percent off on purchases through Picsdream Moments & Memories. Notably, the 3GB variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) is available in the country via Nokia Mobile Shop stores and select offline outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha, and others.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

All the specifications of the 4GB variant are similar to that of the 3GB variant, apart from RAM and storage capacities. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 (2018) is part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera specifications, the Nokia 6 (2018) bears a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a single 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor on the front with the same f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C.

Is there more to Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco than just nostalgia? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

