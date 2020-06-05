Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Nokia brand licensee, HMD Global appears to be working on a new smartphone, Nokia 2 V Tella. This upcoming Nokia phone has surfaced on benchmark website Geekbench - suggesting its existence. The smartphone has appeared on the site with some key specifications. As the name suggests, Nokia 2 V Tella appears to be a new version of Nokia 2 V which itself is a rebranded Nokia 2.1 for Verizon.

As per the listing on the Geekbench site, the Nokia 2 V Tella runs Android 10 and has 2GB of RAM. The phone is said to be powered by quad-core MT6761 processor, also known as MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with a base frequency of 2Ghz. The phone on the site has received a single-core score of 829 and a multi-core score of 2,422.

Nokia 2 V Tella - A New Version of Nokia 2 V?

As mentioned, the name suggests that the Nokia V 2 Tella is a new version of the Nokia 2 V that was launched in the US last year as a rebranded version of Nokia 2.1. Nokia 2 V is currently priced at $39.88 (roughly Rs. 3,000) via Verizon.

To recall, the Nokia V 2 or the Nokia 2.1, runs on Android 8 Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1,280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. There is a 4000mAh battery under the hood that comes with a claimed 2-day battery life.

In terms of the cameras, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Nokia 2.1 or Nokia 2 V, include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone measures 153.7x77.7x9.35mm and weighs 181 grams.

